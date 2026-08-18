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UPDATED: Trump pauses 50% Canadian tariffs, says deal reached and Keystone XL could return

Trump with Keystone XL
Trump with Keystone XLTrump via Truth Social
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Alberta
Trump
Keystone Xl Pipeline
Tariffs
Keystone Xl
Cusma
Nebraska
Canpoli
Usmca
US Canada trade
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