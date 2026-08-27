Vehicles torched outside Liberal MP Salma Zahid’s home

OTTAWA — Two vehicles were destroyed by fire outside Liberal MP Salma Zahid’s Toronto home overnight in an incident being investigated as possible arson.Zahid said Thursday that her family was unharmed and the fire did not spread to her home. Toronto Police and Toronto Fire Services are investigating.“Overnight, there was an incident at my home where an individual set my car and another vehicle on fire,” Zahid said in a statement distributed to the Parliamentary Press Gallery.“My son noticed the fire and we called 911, as did our neighbours.”Toronto firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, but both vehicles were destroyed.“There was no damage to the home,” Zahid said. “My family and I are all safe.”.Zahid said questions about the investigation should be directed to Toronto Police’s 43 Division.She did not identify the owner of the second vehicle or provide further details about when the fire began.“I want to thank the first responders at Toronto Fire and Toronto Police for their efficient and professional response, and also the neighbours who reported the incident,” she said.“We are grateful and relieved there was no further damage.”Zahid, who represents Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East, said she would not speculate about why the vehicles were targeted while investigators examine the incident.“I don’t want to speculate on a possible motive,” she said. “We will await the results of the investigation.”“But such attacks are unacceptable and will not deter me from my work serving Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East.”