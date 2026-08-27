Canadian

Vehicles torched outside Liberal MP Salma Zahid’s home

Liberal MP Salma Zahid
Liberal MP Salma ZahidZahid's Twitter ("X") account
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Arson
Hate Crime
Canpoli
Salma Zahid
Arson attacks
Liberal MP Salma Zahid
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news