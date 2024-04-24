British tabloids astir after Calgary couple spots Loch Ness Monster

The English tabloid press is abuzz with Nessiemania after a Canadian couple reported spotting the infamous Loch Ness monster for the first time in 2024.And Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman — who originally hails from Calgary — are even credited with capturing an image that Nessie enthusiasts are calling ‘compelling new evidence’ of the elusive creature’s existence.The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register has endorsed the Malm's claim after they snapped a photo showing an unidentified object in the water near Urquhart Castle, a known hotspot for monster enthusiasts. .According to the official report: "At first thought was driftwood, but slowly but surely made it's way north towards the castle. Looked like a head above the waves. Was difficult to determine with naked eye."The photo was posted to the website and almost immediately picked up by tabloids including the Scottish Sun, the Irish Star and the Daily Mirror.The narrative is that the Malms, along with their children who are all devoted Nessie enthusiasts, were visiting the loch for the first time when by happenstance they encountered the mysterious figure.."Shannon spotted the black head of an animal bobbing up and down. I was a total sceptic before but now I think there must be something there,” Malm told the Daily Star.Although sightings of the creature go back to 500 AD, this year is the 90th anniversary of modern day searches of the Loch for evidence of what some believers think is a surviving freshwater plesiosaur that survived the Ice Age.The first written account of it appears in a 7th-century biography of St. Columbia. Since then, a lot of the alleged encounters are said to have been inspired by Scottish folklore. The famous ‘surgeon’s photo’ published in 1934 showing what looks like a hand emerging from the water was determined to be a fake..“Shannon spotted the black head of an animal bobbing up and down. I was a total sceptic before but now I think there must be something there,”Parry Malm.Sceptics have noted that the movie King Kong came out in 1933 prompting an interest in mythical monsters that culminated in the Godzilla phenomenon.Since then scientists have claimed to debunk the dinosaur theory, but that hasn’t stopped believers from searching for proof. Local officials are eager to keep the speculation alive because the Loch Ness Monster draws a million people a year to the region, pulls in an estimated £25 million to the local economy and remains an icon. A massive search in 2023 turned up nothing, but NASA is scheduled to train satellite imagery on the water body later this year.