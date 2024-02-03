Cabinet recommends the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth for government employees

Cabinet encouraged Canadian government employees to counter disinformation by telling the whole truth, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.“Providing clear, accurate and timely information is crucial, but it can be especially important in an evolving information environment where policies, procedures or positions may need to change and adapt,” said cabinet in a guidebook. “This approach can help build trust.”If Canadian government employees do not know certain answers, cabinet said they should acknowledge them. “In a crisis or when an issue emerges and the information landscape is evolving quickly, information is not always interpreted in the same way,” it said. “Disinformation can take root when there is no official information.”With this guidebook, it said it was prompted by fears of fake news in Canada. It acknowledged the aim of disinformation is “to erode public trust in institutions, increase polarization, deepen existing social divisions and negatively affect the government’s ability to protect the public and deliver programs and services that support national interests.”It defined disinformartion as false information disseminated to deceive or cause harm. Textbook signs of fakery included content aiming to provoke a strong emotional response, bold statements about controversial issues, extraordinary claims or stories using small pieces of valid information that are exaggerated or distorted. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” it said. This guidebook followed in-house Privy Council research showing most Canadians were confident they could spot fake news without cabinet’s help. “Discussing actions which could be taken to mitigate online misinformation and disinformation, participants stressed the role of individual responsibility,” said the Privy Council. “Several were of the view that individuals were typically able to avoid harmful content by blocking it or not utilizing platforms on which it was present.”While certain people felt actions should be taken to limit disinformation’s reach or prohibit harmful online content, the Privy Council said several “were concerned these efforts might have the unintended consequence of impeding what they viewed as the rights of individuals to freely express themselves online.”“Participants were asked if they were concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation,” it said. “Though all participants reported feeling some degree of concern, some also expressed reservations about the potential for censorship in any attempt by the federal government to prevent the proliferation of false information online.”Canadian Heritage requested a larger budget to increase its capacity for monitoring and addressing internet disinformation in October. READ MORE: Trudeau gov’t fears political ‘disinformation’ onlineCanadian Heritage said it needed millions of dollars to watch people online who hold the wrong political beliefs. At the moment, it said the scale and scope of disinformation was “expanding along with potential for associated harms.”