CALGARY— The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have laid out their initial plan in their long-term goal to create a 300,000-strong national reserve force that can be called upon in times of war or national emergency.The "Initial 4-Year Sprint," as it has been called, would see the recruitment and training of around 24,000 Canadians with no military experience to start up this new "National Strategic Reserve," as it has been coined. First reported by the Ottawa Citizen, the details of the beginning of this new force were outlined by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan to the Canadian Army Council.The end goal of this campaign will be the creation of a roughly 300,000-strong force of "incentivized" individuals who will be "held at low readiness, subject to be called up on active service through mobilization."It remains unclear what incentives the military will use to drive recruitment for this force, but some have speculated it may include small amounts of pay or tax-related incentives.The four-year plan laid out by the Canadian Army calls for the rapid recruitment of 5,000 individuals. The ideal rate would be 12,000 individuals in this strategic reserve by the end of 2027, and by 2029 the force would ideally be sat at around 24,000 members.The briefing laid out to the Canadian Army Council projects that the 300,000 number will be ideally reached by 2040, called the "end state" in the briefing..A pilot program, expected to be launched soon, will hope to see the "registration of 2000 civilians with no prior military experience" by June 2027. Those recruited to this new force will be expected to undertake a "light training course."This massive expansion of Canada's reserve force will also have to be followed by a significant expansion of military infrastructure and resources for those now within the CAF apparatus.The briefing also states that the Department of National Defence would have to work with the Treasury Board to deal with "compensation and benefits barriers to enrollment in the Strategic Reserve, including pension restrictions."The majority of the logistical issues caused by the standing up of this new force will likely be mainly held on the shoulders of the Army, under which this reserve is likely to be held.The briefing noted that the Army may become "constrained by available Instructors/Administrative support," again noting the need for the procurement of expanded infrastructure if this new reserve is to be realized.One way the military is looking to keep costs down for this force is to keep the equipment handed out to recruits relatively basic."Consideration should be given to procuring training, and potentially operational, equipment that is simple and where possible similar to civilian systems to leverage familiarity," the briefing reportedly reads.The full plan for this new force is expected to be released in the new defence policy paper. The paper is expected to be released shortly.