CAF recruitment hits 30-year high, inspired by hike in immigrant intake

OTTAWA — National Defence Minister David McGuinty announced on Monday morning that CAF enrolled 7,310 new members in the 2025-26 fiscal year, surpassing its target of 6,957 recruits, marking the highest tally in 30 years. The spike in recruitment can be directly linked with recent policy changes that have expanded recruitment prospects to non-citizens.In 2022, the CAF opened recruitment to permanent residents, after previously restricting enrolment to either Canadian citizens or foreign-trained military professionals. That change has directly correlated with a surge in enrolment; approximately 1,400 permanent residents joined the forces in the past fiscal year, which marked the highest tally ever recorded.The federal government has also created a direct incentive for immigrants to join the forces. In February, Ottawa introduced a dedicated Express Entry pathway for skilled foreign military personnel, targeting roles in demand.Under that program, applicants must have specific experiences in a foreign military and a confirmed job offer from the CAF, allowing the armed forces to recruit on a reduced training program.CAF has also sped up its recruitment process by allowing recruits to begin training before completing a security clearance and replacing traditional aptitude tests with broader assessments of potential..The recruitment gains follow compensation reforms introduced in 2025, which included pay increases of up to 20% for lower ranks and smaller increases for senior officers.However, those gains have been accompanied by recent cuts to allowances for current troops stationed abroad. Last month, the federal government cut Post Living Allowance payments by up to $1,500 per month. The allowance was designed to offset higher living costs for deployed members stationed abroad, often who live without their families for months on end. At the same time as CAF focuses on immigration inspired recruitment, the CAF has also implemented policies which emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion aimed at expanding LGBTQ members and other minority groups. The emphasis on inclusivity has also drawn debate, although some have seen a departure from DEI focused messaging in a recent CAF advertisement featuring an all-male, all-white cast. The CAF said it will continue building on current momentum, setting a recruitment target of 8,200 new members for the 2026–27 fiscal year.