CALGARY — The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is set to scale back its cadet activities until next spring as military higher-ups look to reduce the program's budget.Emails obtained by the Canadian Press have shown that units across the country have been ordered to scale back their activities, including cancelling or suspending weekend training, competitions, and other activities until the end of March.The emails cited the "current fiscal environment" as the reason for the reduction in cadet activities.Weekday training, referred to as "parade nights," will continue, but, at least until March, it appears that this will be the extent of the cadet program in certain jurisdictions.These measures went into immediate effect in Ontario and will go into effect starting November 21 in British Columbia.The CAF has not given an official statement regarding the cuts and has also not specified whether the removal of non-weekday events will affect all jurisdictions or just the aforementioned Ontario and BC..CAF faces human rights hearing over denial of marriage counselling to sexual minority officer.The cuts are reported to be a result of an ongoing spending review that is taking place in the CAF over the current state of the cadets, with some worrying that the temporary scale down may be a sign of things to come for the program.Last year over 61,000 young Canadians participated in the program, making it one of the largest extracurricular youth groups in the country, even having higher levels of participation than the popular Scouts program.The cadets offer military-adjacent training to Canadian youths aged 12 to 18, with all three branches of the military running their respective cadet groups.The stated mission of the cadet program is to "develop in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership; promote physical fitness; and stimulate the interest of youth in the sea, land, and air activities of the Canadian Forces."There is yet to be an official update or statement from the CAF, and there has been no clarification as to if/when these reductions will come into effect for cadet groups or Junior Canadian Rangers patrols.