Calgary Liberal MP Hogan says Alberta's gas tax policy remains a provincial decision, highlights effect of federal gas tax removal

CALGARY — Corey Hogan, the Liberal MP for Calgary Confederation, has stated that the discussion about the Alberta government maintaining the gas tax during the ongoing price spike at the pump is a decision for the provincial government to make."I’m going to let the government of Alberta decide how the government of Alberta wants to take policy decisions," Hogan said Thursday morning during a media scrum at the Energy Alberta Storage Summit..However, Hogan did mention how the federal government's decision to lift the federal gas tax has helped Canadians get a bit of relief at the pumps as conflict in the Middle East continues to drive up the price of oil."I'll say it was important to the government of Canada that we were able to, in these times, able to provide support for affordability," he said of the federal government's decision to temporarily remove the federal gas tax."We know it can be challenging when we've seen price spikes like we've seen from the war in Iran, and we have the tools to be able to support, so we're happy to do so," Hogan added..During this same scrum the Calgary MP also discussed the MOU between Alberta and Ottawa over pipelines and the ongoing discussions between the provincial governments of Alberta and BC about this topic. When asked how confident he is that the MOU will actually result in a pipeline for Alberta, Hogan said that he is "very confident" but added that the schedule for this may not be set in stone. ."We set a timeline of getting things done by April 1st; on some of them we were well ahead of schedule... We understand what we agreed to; we're working through technical difficulties on the bureaucratic level," Hogan said.He also discussed the current state of play between British Columbia and Alberta surrounding a pipeline to the West Coast."We understand that the British Columbia government has certain challenges, but they've also been very receptive and very open," he stated."There are always going to be a number of different views; this is Canada, it's a big, complex country, but what I think is quite positive is that everyone has the same goals in mind."