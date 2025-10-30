Calgary Tory MP places staff on 'full election red alert' for upcoming budget

Calgary Nose Hill Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says her campaign team has been placed on “full election red alert,” warning that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government may be preparing to trigger another federal election this fall.In a post on X, Rempel Garner accused the Liberals of attempting to force an early vote before Canadians fully grasp what she described as “the full impact of their exploding deficit and catastrophic failures on trade negotiations.”She argued that since Parliament resumed in May, no opposition party has “unduly stalled proceedings,” and that the Liberals could choose to “respect the will of Canadians” by seeking ways to pass legislation within the current minority Parliament..Rempel Garner pointed to the upcoming federal budget, scheduled to be tabled next week, as a possible flashpoint. She wrote that rather than working with other parties to pass the budget, the Liberals appear to be setting the stage for an election.She said that instead of negotiating with opposition parties, the Liberals have shown little willingness to compromise. Rempel Garner noted that both the New Democrats and Bloc Québécois have proposed new spending measures, while the Conservatives have called for deficit reduction and the elimination of what she called “economic growth inhibitors like the industrial carbon tax.” .She said the Conservatives have made it clear they would not support a budget that fails to deliver what Canadians “deserve: an affordable budget for affordable lives.”Liberal House Leader Steve MacKinnon signalled on Tuesday he’s concerned the government’s budget might not get support from the opposition benches, while at the same time dismissing some demands other parties have laid out.The Liberal government will need the co-operation of at least one other party in order to pass the budget, which is being tabled on Nov. 4. Because the budget is a confidence vote, Canadians could be facing another election if it doesn’t pass..“When I see opposition parties ruling out the possibility of voting for the budget, that’s starting to worry me,” MacKinnon told reporters on Parliament Hill.In her post, Rempel Garner also argued that Carney’s government appears to be “manufacturing an election” because their political prospects could worsen in the coming months.She wrote that the Liberals may see this fall as their last opportunity to campaign before economic pressures deepen..She cited rising food prices, a worsening youth jobs crisis, ongoing housing affordability challenges, and what she described as a “spiraling federal deficit” as signs that the government has failed to deliver on key promises.She also raised concerns about trade disputes, including those affecting Canada’s auto and canola sectors, which she said are “pushing Canadian industries to the verge of collapse.”Rempel Garner warned that triggering “a second costly, opportunistic election within a year” could anger voters who expect Parliament to function..“These aren’t the actions of a government led by a statesman,” she wrote. “They’re the desperate flailing of a wealthy technocrat willing to make Canadians sacrifice so that they can hold onto power.”The Prime Minister’s Office has not publicly responded to Rempel Garner’s comments. MacKinnon has said the government remains focused on delivering the budget and “meeting the needs of Canadians.”With the budget set to be tabled on Nov. 4, all parties are preparing for what could become a defining moment in Mark Carney’s minority government, and potentially, the prelude to another national campaign.