Canadian

Canada announces $398M in foreign aid at UN

Randeep Sarai attends event at UNGA81
Randeep Sarai attends event at UNGA81Randeep Sarai/X
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Education
Foreign Aid
United Nations
International Aid
Un
United Nations General Assembly
Congo
Canpoli
Ebola
Democratic Republic Of Congo
Randeep Sarai
UNGA
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