Canadian

Canada, EU to define closer ‘associate membership’ relationship by 2027

EU President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Mark Carney
EU President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Mark CarneyImage courtesy of Instagram
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European Union
Canpoli
New World Order
Associate member EU
Canada EU
EU Associate Membership
Canada eu associate member
2027
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