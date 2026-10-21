Canada, EU to define closer ‘associate membership’ relationship by 2027

OTTAWA — Canada and the European Union are expected to endorse plans for an unprecedented strategic alliance at a summit next week, with the scope of Canada’s proposed “associate membership” to be defined by 2027.The plans are contained in a draft summit statement seen by Bloomberg News. “The full scope of this associate membership will be defined by the 2027 Canada-EU Summit,” the draft reportedly says.Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and other European leaders in Montreal on Oct. 29 and 30.The two sides are expected to present the closer relationship as an “Alliance for the Future” aimed at reducing their dependence on the United States and China amid growing trade, security and geopolitical tensions.According to Bloomberg, Canada and the EU plan to explore greater co-operation in energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, computing infrastructure and financial services..The summit is also expected to advance work on digital trade, defence production and energy security, including the feasibility of long-term Canadian liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe.Latvian member of the European Parliament Rihards Kols previously told the Western Standard that European countries were ready to invest in the Canadian oil, natural gas and export infrastructure needed to establish a reliable transatlantic energy supply.Kols argued that Canada could help Europe reduce its dependence on hostile or unreliable suppliers, but said new pipelines, LNG terminals and other infrastructure would be needed to turn that potential into actual exports.WATCH: Latvian MEP says Europe ready to invest in Canadian oil and LNG infrastructure.Canada already has access to the EU’s €150-billion Security Action for Europe defence procurement program, making it the only non-European country participating in the initiative.Canada and the EU are also linked through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2017. Both sides have discussed expanding that relationship to include more resilient supply chains and closer collaboration on technology, defence, energy and Arctic security.Von der Leyen first proposed making Canada the EU’s first associate member during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on Sept. 16.Carney welcomed the proposal when he addressed the European Parliament the following day. He called for closer co-operation on critical minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, defence, space and payment systems.Carney also proposed moving toward seamless digital trade in non-agricultural goods and services, greater integration of Canadian and European defence industries and expanded Canadian energy exports to Europe.The term “associate membership,” however, is not an existing category under EU law, and its practical rights and obligations have yet to be established. Any formal agreement would require the support of the EU’s 27 member states.Carney has said Canada is pursuing a “unique alliance” with Europe rather than full EU memberships.Trump previously warned that he could regard Canada’s closer alignment with Europe as a “hostile act” and threatened additional trade restrictions against the EU.