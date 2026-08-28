Canada extends Ebola travel restrictions, mandatory quarantine

OTTAWA — The federal government is extending temporary border restrictions targeting the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for another 30 days.The measures, now scheduled to remain in effect until September 28, prohibit foreign nationals who have visited the country during the previous 21 days from entering Canada.Airlines and private operators are also prohibited from allowing affected foreign nationals to board direct or connecting flights to Canada.Other travellers who have recently been in affected areas will undergo health assessments upon arrival. Those showing Ebola symptoms will be isolated at a medical facility, while those without symptoms must quarantine for 21 days.Immigration documents also remain suspended for residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which Ottawa considers at high or very high risk of an Ebola outbreak..The suspension applies even to travellers holding previously approved visas, permits or electronic travel authorizations.Immigration officials will continue processing applications, but will not finalize them while the measures remain in effect.No Ebola cases have been reported in Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada said the risk to Canadians remains low.Ottawa has contributed $8 million to countries fighting the outbreak since it was declared by the World Health Organization in May.Health Canada also authorized a Canadian clinical trial of a Moderna Ebola vaccine that began August 4.