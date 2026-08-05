Canada opens Benin embassy, announces over $16M in new funding

OTTAWA — Canada has opened a new embassy in Benin and announced more than $16 million in new funding for security and development initiatives, with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand describing the move as a new chapter in relations with the West African country.Anand made the announcement Wednesday during the first official visit to Benin by a Canadian foreign minister, where she met with her counterpart, Corinne Amori Brunet, in the capital of Cotonou.The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a permanent mechanism for political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries.“Canada is now taking a new step forward in its relationship with this trusted partner,” the joint statement said, describing the opening of the embassy as a demonstration of Canada's commitment to “strengthening its diplomatic presence in Africa and deepening its bilateral relations with Benin.”The federal government announced more than $5 million for three initiatives aimed at addressing regional security challenges, including preventing violent extremism, strengthening community resilience and promoting stability in West Africa.Canada also committed approximately $11.5 million to projects focused on women's economic empowerment, digital transformation and social inclusion..The ministers said they intend to deepen cooperation in agribusiness, extractive industries, digital technologies, clean energy and sustainable finance while encouraging stronger business partnerships between the two countries.“The partnership's key economic priorities” will focus on developing value chains that “create jobs and generate added value,” the statement said.The visit also included a stop at the Autonomous Port of Cotonou, where Anand highlighted Canada's contribution to its modernization through a previously announced $26-million loan from the Canada-African Development Bank Climate Fund.The joint statement described the port as playing a “strategic role” in Benin's economic development and its emergence as a regional logistics and trade hub.According to the two governments, bilateral trade between Canada and Benin increased 77% between 2024 and 2025, reaching $77.1 million.Anand and Brunet also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on regional security, including efforts to combat violent extremism and maritime piracy, and pledged to continue coordinating through international organizations such as the United Nations and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.Anand said Canada remains committed to building “a strong, forward-looking partnership with Benin,” calling the visit the beginning of “a new stage in a strategic partnership” between the two countries.