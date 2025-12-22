Canada Post and postal workers' union reach tentative agreement

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers reached a tentative five-year agreement on Monday, agreeing not to strike while the deal awaits ratification. The agreement comes after years of labour negotiations disputes and covers both urban and suburban/rural postal carriers. "These outcomes reflect the strength and solidarity of postal workers," said CUPW national president Jan Simpson."In the face of extraordinary challenges, we stood together, secured meaningful improvements and pushed back on significant rollbacks.".The tentative agreement includes a 6.5% raise in the first year, followed by 3% in the second year, with wage increases to match inflation in years 3 through 5. Other elements in the deal include improved benefits to the workers' health plan, a new operating model for weekend delivery, and enhanced job security for suburban/rural employees. "Postal workers have put up an enormous fight over the past two years," reads a statement from CUPW Lead Negotiator Lana Smidt in a news release. "But in the face of repeated attacks from a federal government intent on stripping us of our rights to collective bargaining and an Employer that wanted to gut our collective agreements, we stood strong."Ratification of Monday's deal would end the years-long dispute that included a weeks-long postal strike during the Winter 2024 holiday season, and rotating strikes that began in October. Rotating strikes ended on Nov. 21 after the two sides agreed on the principles of a new deal.Technical language in the agreement is still being finalized, and a ratification vote among postal workers is expected to come in the new year..Ratification of Monday's deal would end the years-long dispute that included a weeks-long postal strike during the Winter 2024 holiday season, and rotating strikes that began in October.Rotating strikes ended on Nov. 21 after the two sides agreed on the principles of a new deal.Technical language in the agreement is still being finalized, and a ratification vote among postal workers is expected to come in the new year.