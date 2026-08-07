Canadian

Canada posts strong jobs report a day after Trump, Vance criticize economy

President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 Summit
President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 SummitCPAC/Screenshot
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Jobs
Donald Trump
Jd Vance
Mark Carney
Job Growth
Canpoli
Carney
stat canada
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Western Standard
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