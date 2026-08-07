Canada posts strong jobs report a day after Trump, Vance criticize economy

OTTAWA — Less than 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump derided Canada's leadership and Vice-President JD Vance said the country’s economy was "doing terribly," newly released employment data showed Canada significantly outperforming the United States.Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy added 75,000 jobs in July, more than triple what economists had expected, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.4%, its lowest level in two years.South of the border, the U.S. Labor Department reported the American economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July, missing forecasts that had called for payroll growth of roughly 85,000 positions. U.S. officials also revised employment figures for May and June down by a combined 103,000 jobs.The reports came one day after Trump accused Canada of having “nasty leadership” during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. Hours earlier, during an interview on Fox News, host Laura Ingraham suggested Canada could among other G7 nations to be outperforming the United States. Vance completely dismissed the notion.."They're doing terribly," the vice-president responded.Prime Minister Mark Carney politely rejected those criticisms during a news conference Thursday in Saguenay, Quebec, arguing Canada's economy has been outperforming its southern neighbour despite ongoing trade tensions."We're creating jobs at twice the rate of the United States," Carney said.Friday's employment report appeared to bolster Carney's argument regarding job growth.Most of Canada's July job gains came from the private sector, which added 58,000 positions, while self-employment rose by 44,000. Public-sector employment declined by 27,000.Employment increased most in wholesale and retail trade, finance, insurance, professional services and construction.Ontario accounted for the largest share of new jobs, adding 52,000 positions, followed by British Columbia with 18,000. Alberta's employment level was almost unchanged.The stronger-than-expected Canadian results contrasted sharply with the disappointing U.S. report in which the first monthly decline in American employment in months had occurred.