Canada sanctions UAE defence company linked to Russian military

OTTAWA — Canada has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based defence manufacturer founded in Canada, saying its armoured vehicles have been used by Russia's National Guard in the war against Ukraine.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Streit Group has been added to Canada's sanctions list under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations.The government said the move follows "multiple credible reports" confirming that Streit armoured vehicles have been used by Rosgvardia, Russia's National Guard, which has played a central role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Streit Group continues to feed Russia's war machine and the Putin regime's unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine," Anand said.Ottawa said the sanctions are intended to disrupt the company's ability to supply military equipment and technology to Russia.Founded in Toronto and now headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Streit Group manufactures armoured vehicles and other military equipment.The company is headed by Guerman Goutorov, a Russian-born Canadian citizen based in the UAE..Monday's announcement brings Canada into line with allies that moved earlier. Ukraine sanctioned the Streit Group in 2023, while the European Union and Switzerland followed with their own sanctions last year. The sanctions also come about two months after federal NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson accused Ottawa of dragging its feet despite years of allegations surrounding the company."The Liberals' inaction on Streit Group is shameful. They have known about these allegations for over a decade and have taken no action," McPherson said in a June statement, adding that Canada had ignored years of calls from arms-control and human rights groups to investigate the company. McPherson also noted that New Democrats had been pressing successive governments to act against Streit Group since allegations emerged more than a decade ago that the company violated an arms embargo on Sudan. She said the company had also faced accusations of circumventing sanctions in Libya and South Sudan and had been criticized by United Nations panels over its activities. Anand reaffirmed on Monday, Canada's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine."Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and people, who continue to defend their country and their rights in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related human rights abuses.