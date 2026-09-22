Canada signs declaration opposing ‘power politics, protectionism and coercion’ ahead of UN meetings

OTTAWA — Canada has joined six international partners in warning that “power politics, protectionism, coercion and the threat or use of force” are undermining international peace, trade and global co-operation.The declaration was signed Monday ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he is scheduled Tuesday to attend the opening debate and speak at a leaders’ event promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, India and Kenya are the declaration’s initial co-sponsors.“We come together at a time of profound global transformation,” the joint statement said. “The escalating pace and scale of global change are reshaping our present and will define our collective future.”The declaration does not identify any country as responsible for the trends it condemns.“We are concerned by growing polarisation, the spread of conflict, violations of international law and the increasing resort to power politics, protectionism, coercion and the threat or use of force,” the signatories said.“These trends are a threat to international peace and security and harm global cooperation precisely when it is needed more than ever.”.The declaration also warns governments are increasingly using their economic relationships as political weapons.“We recognise that economic interdependence is increasingly used as a source of leverage, disrupting trade, supply chains, investment and development finance,” it said.The language mirrors Carney’s recent criticism of tariffs and economic coercion during Canada’s trade dispute with the United States, although neither President Donald Trump nor his administration is mentioned.The signatories committed themselves to “peace, stability, inclusive and sustainable development, shared prosperity, human dignity and rights for all.”They also reaffirmed support for the United Nations Charter, territorial integrity, international humanitarian law, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the peaceful settlement of disputes.“We affirm the need to uphold and enforce the rules, principles and commitments that remain essential to international order, while renewing and reforming the multilateral system so that it is more effective, representative, inclusive and fit for purpose,” the declaration said.The countries committed to implementing the Paris climate agreement and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.They also backed efforts to reform the United Nations through the UN80 initiative and called for changes to the international trading and financial systems.“We support fair, open, resilient, predictable and inclusive economic cooperation,” the statement said.“This includes more diversified and resilient global supply chains, reform of the multilateral trading system, an improved international financial architecture and stronger coordination on international finance, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate change and global health issues.”The declaration follows an opinion article published in the Financial Times by Carney, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Kenyan President William Ruto and European Council President António Costa.The four leaders launched Partners for Multilateralism, or P4M, as a flexible diplomatic grouping intended to bring together countries from different regions and political traditions.They argued that multilateralism was “not idealism” but a practical necessity in an increasingly fragmented world.Carney is scheduled to attend the opening of the UN General Assembly’s high-level debate Tuesday morning before meeting a number of world leaders.He will also meet United Arab Emirates Industry Minister Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber and Jordan’s King Abdullah II before holding a media availability.Carney is scheduled to deliver remarks at a leader-level event on the two-state solution at 4:45 p.m.“At a time of global transformation and mounting pressure on the international order, we choose cooperation, respect for international law, multilateralism and shared responsibility as the foundations of our collective efforts,” the declaration concluded.