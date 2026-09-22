Canadian

Canada signs declaration opposing ‘power politics, protectionism and coercion’ ahead of UN meetings

Brazilian President Lula meets with Mark Carney at sidelines of G20 meeting in South Africa (November 2025)
Brazilian President Lula meets with Mark Carney at sidelines of G20 meeting in South Africa (November 2025)Mark Carney (Via LinkedIn)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
United Nations
Mark Carney
Foreign Policy
Lula
Canpoli
UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Mark Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news