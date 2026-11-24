OTTAWA — Canada and Qatar have signed investment protection and consular agreements Tuesday as the Carney government looks to draw investment from the Gulf state to fund major energy, infrastructure and AI projects.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand signed the FIPA with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed at the first Canada-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Ottawa.Once in force, the agreement will provide Canadian investors with greater legal protections and more predictable access to the Qatari market, and will, in turn, encourage investment in both countries."Canada is determined to build a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Qatar," said Anand in a statement."From our very first Strategic Dialogue we've been moving in parallel on shared priorities and delivering tangible benefits for both of our countries.".International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu welcomed the agreement, following months of negotiations and PM Mark Carney's visit to Qatar earlier this year."I'm very pleased to see this agreement in place as it means more investment in Canada and more opportunity for Canadian businesses in Qatar," said Sidhu."I've worked hard to get this moved forward, and it's a significant step in our partnership with this key partner."Sidhu led a senior business delegation to Doha in January, where he had further talks with his Qatari counterpart, presented a range of Canadian projects to the Qatar Investment Authority and agreed to establish a Canada-Qatar Business Council.Days later, Carney became the first sitting Canadian PM to visit Qatar, securing a commitment from the Gulf state to make substantial strategic investments in Canada's nation-building."The opportunity is very real," Sidhu said..The Qatar Investment Authority is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds (nearly $600bn in assets).Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Qatar was $355.2 million in 2025. Qatar's FDI stock in Canada was $339 million, up at a CAGR of 6.7% since 2023.Sidhu also referred to the measures introduced by the Liberal government in its federal budget to attract foreign investment, namely the Productivity Mega Deduction."With our new Productivity Mega Deduction we're cutting the tax rate on new business investment in half (from 13% to 6.4%). That's the lowest in the G7 and less than half the US rate," Sidhu said."This agreement will see even more capital flowing from Qatar to build with us in energy, AI, infrastructure and beyond."The deal comes as the Carney government is actively looking to reduce Canada's economic reliance on the US, with a stated objective of attracting $1 trillion in new investment and doubling non-US exports over the next 10 years..Anand also entered into a Protecting Power Agreement with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, relating to more complex consular matters involving Canadian citizens in Afghanistan.The arrangement will strengthen co-operation between Ottawa and Doha in assisting Canadians in Afghanistan."The signing of our investment agreement and our Protecting Power Arrangement will serve to further deepen the economic ties and strengthen our cooperation to assist Canadians in the most complex of consular situations in Afghanistan," said Anand.Tuesday's strategic dialogue was co-chaired by Anand and Qatari PM and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.Global Affairs Canada says the dialogue will provide a regular mechanism for cooperation between the two countries on trade, investment, defense, security and development."The Gulf is one of the most important regions in the world as we work towards attracting $1 trillion in new investment to Canada and doubling our non-US exports over the next decade," Sidhu said.That investment will build major projects right here at home, and it will create good-paying jobs for Canadian workers.Neither minister announced any new financial commitments from Qatar, identified any specific Canadian projects that would be funded, or provided a timetable for the investment agreement to come into force.