Canadian

Canada to ban goods from Israeli West Bank settlements as Britain alleges ‘ethnic cleansing’

A high wall divides Israel from West Bank, underlining the distance between Israel and its Palestinian neighbours. A 'two-state solution' looks unlikely.
A high wall divides Israel from West Bank, underlining the distance between Israel and its Palestinian neighbours. A 'two-state solution' looks unlikely.Nigel Hannaford
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United Kingdom
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