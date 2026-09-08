Canada to ban goods from Israeli West Bank settlements as Britain alleges ‘ethnic cleansing’

OTTAWA — Canada will ban goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as part of a co-ordinated campaign with Britain and France over settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians.The federal government announced the planned trade restrictions Tuesday in a joint statement signed by 12 countries. Ottawa has not yet provided an implementation date or detailed list of affected products.“The Government of Israel’s actions in the West Bank are undermining the possibility of a two-State solution,” the statement said.“The situation is rapidly deteriorating amid unprecedented levels of settler violence and settlement expansion.”Canada, Britain and France said they would introduce national measures banning trade in settlement goods.Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal and Sweden said they would introduce national restrictions, support European measures or actively consider further action..Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium have already imposed restrictions or are moving to do so.The announcement followed Britain’s decision Tuesday to prohibit imports of all goods from Israeli settlements and prevent British companies from supplying certain services to them.Those restrictions will cover financing, construction, infrastructure, real estate and advertising connected to settlements, according to The Associated Press.British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said his government believes “settler terrorists” are carrying out “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in parts of the West Bank.“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband said.He cited demolished homes and public infrastructure, along with families being displaced.“I do not believe the British people want us supporting the occupation by accepting products from settlements in our shops and supermarkets,” he said.Miliband said the British ban would come into effect within six to nine months.Canada and its partners said Israel must halt settlement expansion, ensure accountability for settler violence and investigate allegations involving Israeli forces.The countries also said they opposed actions amounting to the annexation of Palestinian land or the forcible displacement of Palestinians.They acknowledged Israel’s security interests and again condemned the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack, describing it as the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.Israel responded by announcing it would close the British consulate in Jerusalem.Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called Britain’s action “despicable” and said Israel would expel British representatives from a military centre monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.Israel will also end British training for Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank and barred a group of British lawmakers and other citizens from entering the country.Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was among 11 British MPs covered by the ban.“I have visited all parts of Palestine on several occasions, where I have witnessed the horrors of occupation, as well as the resilience and humanity of the Palestinian people,” Corbyn said.“They are the ones who suffer from Israel’s apartheid. It is their freedom which is egregiously curtailed, alongside thousands of Palestinian refugees who are denied the right of return.”Corbyn accused Israel of attempting to prevent scrutiny by denying access to investigators, journalists and politicians.“Israel doesn’t want the world to see what it is doing — but we can never give up in our attempts to expose the truth,” he said.“Israel’s genocide cannot go unpunished — and I will keep speaking up for peace, freedom and justice for the Palestinian people.”Israel rejects accusations that its conduct amounts to apartheid or genocide.Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went further, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retaliate by recognizing Argentina’s claim to the British-controlled Falkland Islands..Argentina calls the South Atlantic territory the Islas Malvinas and has maintained its sovereignty claim despite losing a 1982 war with Britain over the islands.Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the settlement trade ban as “a grave miscalculation” and accused Britain of interfering in Israel’s October election.The United States rejected the policy.U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described it as discrimination against Jewish people and warned Britain could face American retaliation.Canada has previously sanctioned individuals and organizations accused of facilitating extremist settler violence. Tuesday’s announcement expands Ottawa’s approach from targeted sanctions to a future prohibition on settlement goods.