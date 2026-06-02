Canada wants CUSMA renewed for 16 years

Canada has formally notified the United States and Mexico of its intention to renew the trilateral free trade agreement.In a letter addressed to his counterparts in both countries, Canada–U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that Canada is seeking to extend the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) during its scheduled review on July 1.LeBlanc is in Washington on Tuesday for discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who serves in President Donald Trump's cabinet.LeBlanc said the United States has begun its CUSMA review consultations in a measured and orderly manner. He noted that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated the review would proceed through a standard process typically used for trade agreements of this kind..In a letter to his American and Mexican counterparts, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the country is seeking renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) when it comes up for review on July 1.CUSMA was negotiated during President Donald Trump's first term to replace NAFTA. Normally, a six-year review would be a relatively routine process.The tensions sparked fears that the upcoming CUSMA review could become a contentious renegotiation. Concerns grew further when U.S. officials began discussing some trade issues with Mexico separately, prompting questions about Canada's role in the process.Canada has formally notified the United States and Mexico that it wants CUSMA renewed and extended, arguing that the agreement provides stability for businesses and investors whose operations depend on integrated North American supply chains.The review is about whether all three countries agree to extend the agreement another 16 years (to 2042). If they don't all agree, the agreement continues, but annual reviews begin.