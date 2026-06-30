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Canadarm2 set for critical repair during ISS spacewalk

Canada's Canadarm2 set for critical repair during ISS spacewalk
Canada's Canadarm2 set for critical repair during ISS spacewalkX screenshot
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Nasa
Canadian Space Agency
International Space Station
Chris Williams
Canadarm2
CAPCOM
Jessica Meir
Jenni Gibbons
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