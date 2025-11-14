Canada’s Budget 2025 pumps $400M into culture sector, raises CBC funding

CBC/Radio-Canada’s funding and role continue to be debated publicly. Supporters argue the public broadcaster remains necessary for national journalism, cultural representation, and French-language content.

Critics have raised concerns about taxpayer spending levels and the broadcaster’s competitive position relative to private media at a time when many news outlets are facing financial pressure.

“CBC defends its very existence based on its journalism, but its number of journalists are going down while its bureaucracy keeps getting bigger and taxpayer costs keeps going up,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

“Why does the government keep giving CBC more taxpayer money if barely anyone is watching and its number of journalists keeps going down?”

Beyond the CBC, the budget includes a multiyear cultural spending package beginning in 2026-27.

It allocates $48 million over three years to the Canada Music Fund to support Canadian artists; $6 million over three years for TV5MONDEplus to acquire French-language Canadian content; $150 million over three years for Telefilm Canada to support Canada’s film sector; and $127.5 million over three years for the Canada Media Fund to develop audio-visual production.