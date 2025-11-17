Canadian

Canada’s budget vote Monday — key parties hold fate of Carney government

Finance Minister François Philippe champagne delivering an address on the fall budget
Finance Minister François Philippe champagne delivering an address on the fall budgetScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Ndp
Greens
Tories
Budget 2025
fall budget

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news