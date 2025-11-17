Canada’s budget vote Monday — key parties hold fate of Carney government

Members of Parliament are preparing for a closely watched vote Monday on the federal budget presented by the Mark Carney government. The motion asks MPs to support the government’s budgetary policy, and because it is considered a confidence measure, its failure could trigger a federal election.The budget was tabled earlier this month by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and marks the first full financial plan under Prime Minister Carney. .With the Liberals holding a minority government, support from outside the party is required to ensure the motion passes.Political analysts say the outcome remains uncertain, with the final tally dependent on attendance, abstentions and last-minute negotiations.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has confirmed his caucus will vote against the budget, criticizing it as a plan that will increase costs for Canadians..The Bloc Québécois has also stated it will oppose the motion. That leaves the seven-member NDP caucus as a potential deciding factor. The party has not yet taken an official position, and discussions reportedly continued into last night.If the government loses the vote, it would be interpreted as losing confidence in the House of Commons.That outcome could lead to the prime minister either resigning or requesting the Governor General dissolve Parliament for an election..If the government succeeds, it will move forward with its spending agenda, though a narrow result may still raise questions about stability.The vote is expected to take place late this afternoon or early evening. With margins projected to be tight, observers say even a single unexpected vote or absence could determine whether the government continues or Canadians head back to the polls.