For the first time in history, Canada's three westernmost provinces all have conservative governments at the same time.It was at the United Conservative Party's 2026 Annual General Meeting in Calgary Friday afternoon that Danielle Smith, Scott Moe, and Lorne Doerkson met for the first time."We now have a powerhouse with three premiers and three conservative provinces that are all committed to making sure we work together to get our products to market," said Smith as she welcomed the other two premiers.She mentioned her optimism with Doerkson's presence in particular, noting that his government is aligned with Alberta's in building the Pacific Link Pipeline to the West Coast.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe echoed this sentiment, saying that "It really is an opportunity, not just for our three provinces but for Canada.""When the three Western provinces really aligned on working together to grow our economy and grow our opportunities, which is really going to lead the Canadian economy over the foreseeable future.".Finally, Doerkson stated that he was "absolutely ecstatic" about the opportunity for the alignment between Canada's three westernmost provinces and echoed the hope that all three provinces, as well as the whole country, can benefit as a result.Doerkson, like Smith, mentioned Pacific Link in particular as a project that he hopes can be an example of this new opportunity to collaborate."As Premier Smith mentioned, we are very excited about the opportunities that will come with Pacific Link, and we're going to be very supportive of that," he said."We're also excited about the Robert's Bank expansion, which was announced just a little while ago, and we, of course, are very excited to be the first government in 100 years that is conservative."Doerkson also mentioned how his government is focused on "supercharging" BC's economy.Following their brief comments to the media, the three premiers sat down for their first-ever trilateral meeting. All three premiers will be speaking at the opening of the UCP AGM.