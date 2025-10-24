Canada’s 'fake' Diplomacy: Responses to Trump cancelling trade talks over Reagan ad

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States has halted all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a dispute over a recent Ontario government advertisement featuring former president Ronald Reagan.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Reagan Presidential Foundation had revealed that Canada “fraudulently used” edited footage of Reagan criticizing tariffs. He claimed the ad was created “to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court,” and wrote that “based on their egregious behavior, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”The Reagan Foundation said the advertisement used “selective audio and video” from one of Reagan’s radio addresses and “misrepresented” his remarks. It added that Ontario did not seek permission to use the material and that it was “reviewing its legal options.”.Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the ad, posting the full video of Reagan’s remarks and writing on social media that “Canada and the United States are friends, neighbours and allies. President Ronald Reagan knew that we are stronger together. God bless Canada and God bless the United States.”.Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that while Canada cannot control U.S. trade policy, officials on both sides had made “a lot of progress” in discussions on steel, aluminum and energy before Trump’s decision. He said Canada remains ready to resume talks when the United States is willing, calling cooperation beneficial to workers and families in both countries. Carney added that his government’s focus remains on domestic investment and building new partnerships in Asia..Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney’s handling of the situation in a post on X, writing, “Mark Carney promised to ‘negotiate a win’ with President Trump and to get a deal by July 21st. Still no deal. Still no win. Liberal elbows gone. U.S. tariffs up. Jobs headed south.”.Trump later repeated his allegations in another Truth Social post, accusing Canada of “cheating” and trying to “illegally influence” the Supreme Court. He said Canada had long imposed unfair tariffs on American farmers and vowed that other countries “can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer.”As of Friday evening, neither the White House nor Global Affairs Canada had issued additional comments.