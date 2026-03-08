Canada's four largest housing markets favour buyers

Four years ago, Canada’s major housing markets were struggling to keep up to buyers’ demands, due to the lowest mortgage rates in years.

But housing markets are much like rollercoasters, heading up one minute, down the next minute.

From the highs of 2022, markets went through the lows of 2025 and remain subdued, despite signs of stabilization in consumer confidence, according to a new report from RBC Economics that looks at the country’s major markets.

“Demographic headwinds combined with elevated inventories are expected to keep prices under pressure through spring,” said the report’s author, Rachel Battaglia, adding supply and demand dynamics put markets into buyers’ territory.

Battaglia's report focuses on the four major markets.

Calgary

Record-breaking new home construction has kept supply high, contributing to a 6.4% drop in sales in February from January led by weakness in higher-density homes such as apartments.

“We estimate new listings fell by a similar 7% month-over-month seasonally adjusted, extending a moderation trend that began in mid-2025 except the 8.6% increase between January and December,” said Battaglia. “Active listings have retreated from peak levels observed last year, but continue to handcuff the market, sitting 16.4% above a year ago, sustaining downward pressure on prices.”

A record-high number of residential units under construction, particularly apartments, will keep supply elevated through the spring.