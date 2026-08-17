Canada's inflation hit 3% in July; Carney to blame says Poilievre

CALGARY — Canada's inflation rate hit 3% in July, mostly attributable to higher gasoline prices, says a Statistics Canada (StatsCan) report released Monday.

The number is at the high end of the Bank of Canada’s tolerance to raise its overnight rate and is a slight increase from June’s 2.8%.

The price of gasoline rose 25.7% year-over-year, compared to a rise of 20.5% in June, due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to squeeze energy markets.

Adding upward pressure was the partial closure of Red Sea shipping routes in late July as well as travel tours, with Canadians paying more for hotels and flights to United States cities hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Food costs offered limited relief in July, rising 3.1% annually, down from 3.9% in June and driven by slower price growth for fresh vegetables, chicken, and cereal products.

Nationally, rents and mortgage interest costs rose 1.3% year-over-year, however, July marked the 18th consecutive month that grocery price inflation outpaced the all-items CPI, according to the StatsCan report.

Economists at RBC Economics wrote they don’t think the data will force the Bank of Canada to raise its overnight rate on Sept. 2.