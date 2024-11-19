Canada’s inflation rate increased by 2% in October

Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s inflation rate increased to 2.0% in October, surpassing the previous month’s rate of 1.6%. The annual inflation rate, which had fallen below the Bank of Canada’s target of 2.0% in September, exceeded analyst expectations of 1.9%.Grocery prices rose by 2.7% in October compared to the previous year..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.This surge was primarily driven by a 7.3% increase in the prices of fresh vegetables and a 7.6% increase in the prices of preserved fruit and fruit preparations.Shelter prices exhibited a cooling trend, with a 4.8% increase in October, compared to the 5.0% increase in September..Pro-Palestine film proceeds at Regina Public Library after flag-raising ceremony cancelled.Rent growth in Canada slowed to 7.3% annually in October, down from 8.2% the previous month. Mortgage price growth also moderated, with an annual increase of 14.7% in October, compared to the 16.7% increase in September.