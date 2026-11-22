CALGARY — A cheap plane ticket might seem like a bargain until travellers factor in expensive parking, an overpriced airport meal, a lengthy security lineup and the journey to the terminal itself.For millions of Canadians, the airport experience begins long before takeoff, and depending on where they fly from, that experience can range from remarkably convenient to downright frustrating.Canada's busiest airports offer extensive international connections, restaurants and shopping, but their size can also mean crowded terminals, complicated connections and lengthy walks between gates. Smaller regional airports may offer faster security and simpler layouts, although limited flight schedules, fewer dining options and additional connections can create their own headaches.The differences become even more apparent when comparing independent airport rankings.The Western Standard examined 20 Canadian international airports, considering available 2025–2026 data on passenger satisfaction, security efficiency, service, cleanliness, flight options and accessibility, alongside questions of food quality, airfare and ground transportation costs.The following countdown is a preliminary editorial assessment, rather than a completed statistical ranking. Comparable figures for every category are not yet available across all 20 international airports..20. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) — OntarioCanada's busiest airport offers the country's most extensive flight network, connecting travellers to destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and beyond. However, its sheer size can also make navigating terminals, connecting between flights and reaching departure gates more complicated than at smaller facilities.Pearson finished 263rd out of 279 airports in AirHelp's 2026 assessment, scoring 6.95 out of 10 — the lowest among the eight Canadian airports evaluated. Congestion and complicated connections remain important considerations for travellers passing through the country's largest aviation hub.Despite its weaker operational standing, Pearson has notable strengths. Skytrax named it North America's best airport for staff service in 2026, while the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) reported that between 93% and 98.1% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes for security during July through September.Its extensive restaurants, shopping and international flight options are advantages, while the UP Express provides a direct rail connection to downtown Toronto, reducing reliance on taxis or highway travel..19. Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) — QuebecMontréal remains one of Canada's most important international gateways, particularly for flights to Europe, with a substantial network of international carriers and connections.However, its operational performance has faced scrutiny. The airport fell 117 places in AirHelp's 2026 rankings, finishing 254th worldwide, while security screening performance fluctuated significantly throughout the summer.In July, just 91.8% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes, although that improved to 97.4% by September. Travellers navigating international departures and connections may also face the challenges associated with a busy hub.Montréal performs considerably better in passenger-experience assessments. Skytrax ranked it 46th worldwide and seventh in North America, while its airport staff placed second regionally. Its extensive dining and retail options also provide more variety than most smaller Canadian airports..18. St. John's International Airport (YYT) — Newfoundland and LabradorSt. John's serves as a critical gateway between Newfoundland and Labrador and the rest of Canada, offering domestic connections and selected international services.Its relatively modest size can make the terminal easier to navigate than larger airports, although a smaller selection of flights means travellers may need to connect through major hubs such as Toronto, Montréal or Halifax.Security screening was inconsistent during summer 2026. CATSA recorded just 92% of passengers waiting less than 15 minutes in August before improving to 96.4% in September.The airport's location near St. John's offers a geographical advantage over more remote facilities, but fewer departure times, airline choices and terminal amenities can limit flexibility..17. Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) — ManitobaWinnipeg presents one of the biggest contradictions in the entire comparison.AirHelp ranked it Canada's best-performing airport in its 2026 assessment, placing it 165th worldwide with a score of 7.47 out of 10. That result reflects the airport's performance across punctuality, passenger opinion and facilities.However, CATSA recorded the weakest summer security screening results among the 17 airports monitored. Just 91.8% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes in August, compared with more than 99% at several smaller airports.Winnipeg benefits from a relatively manageable terminal and access to domestic and international connections without the overwhelming scale of Toronto Pearson. Its location also places it closer to the city centre than some airports serving similarly sized metropolitan areas.The contrast between its strong AirHelp ranking and weaker security results illustrates why no single measure can determine the overall passenger experience..16. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) — AlbertaEdmonton performed strongly in AirHelp's 2026 rankings, placing second among Canadian airports with a score of 7.47 out of 10. Security was another strength, with 99.1% of passengers waiting less than 15 minutes in September.The airport offers domestic and international connections, along with restaurants, retail and other passenger amenities expected of a major regional hub.However, its biggest drawback is convenience.Located in Leduc County, south of Edmonton, the airport requires a substantial journey for many city residents. A drive can take approximately 40 minutes from the heart of the city. Edmonton Transit's Route 747 takes approximately 24 minutes from Century Park, but downtown passengers must first reach the transit centre. For travellers relying on public transportation, the additional journey can make reaching the airport more time-consuming than the security process itself. Parking and taxi costs also deserve consideration when comparing the overall expense of flying from Edmonton..15. Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) — OntarioWaterloo offers an alternative to Toronto Pearson for travellers in southwestern Ontario, particularly those living in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.The airport welcomed more than 426,500 passengers in 2025, its third-highest annual total on record. It also recorded 145,313 aircraft takeoffs and landings, placing it among Canada's ten busiest airports for aircraft movements, according to the Region of Waterloo.Despite its smaller passenger count, the airport has undergone significant expansion, with recent terminal improvements increasing its capacity to approximately one million passengers annually.Convenience is one of its biggest advantages. The airport is approximately 20 minutes from the centres of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph, while Grand River Transit provides connections through Routes 78 and 79. However, those services operate during specified periods rather than providing unrestricted round-the-clock access.The airport also offers flights through carriers including Flair and WestJet, while Air Canada's Landline motor-coach service provides connections to Toronto Pearson, with the return trips daily announced in 2026..14. Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) — New BrunswickGreater Moncton International Airport serves southeastern New Brunswick and provides an important alternative to travelling through Halifax.The airport welcomed 656,246 passengers in 2025, remaining relatively stable compared with the 661,629 travellers recorded in 2024. That represents a decline of approximately 0.8%, following growth of 10.2% the previous year.Moncton also expanded its flight offerings, with seasonal services to Calgary and Edmonton, additional connections to Toronto and Ottawa, and winter vacation destinations.Passenger facilities received upgrades as well. Two new boarding bridges were installed, while the airport introduced Connections Café Souvenir, expanding food and beverage options before security.Accessibility is another advantage. Located in Dieppe, the airport is approximately 7.5 kilometres from downtown Moncton, with the drive generally taking around 15 to 20 minutes.That makes it considerably closer to its downtown core than Edmonton International Airport is to central Edmonton, although the airports serve very different markets.Moncton was not included in CATSA's published 17-airport security comparison for July–September 2026, so its screening efficiency cannot be directly compared with Regina or Saskatoon using that dataset.While its smaller terminal and proximity to the city are appealing, limited flight schedules and fewer dining options remain disadvantages compared with larger international hubs..13. Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT) — OntarioThunder Bay serves as an important transportation hub for Northwestern Ontario, connecting the region with major Canadian cities and remote northern communities.According to a Statistics Canada-based passenger compilation, the airport handled 717,574 passengers in 2025, an increase of approximately 6.4% over 2024.That growth suggests demand for regional air travel remained strong, even as smaller airports faced competition from larger hubs.Convenience is one of Thunder Bay's strongest selling points. The airport is approximately 10 to 15 minutes by car from central Thunder Bay, while local public transportation provides an alternative to driving.Parking is also comparatively straightforward. The airport lists $3 per hour, with a daily maximum of $22, for both short- and long-term parking. It provides 100 short-term and 600 long-term spaces, with parking located a short walk from the terminal.Approximately 100 long-term spaces also offer electrical connections, a practical consideration during Northwestern Ontario's harsh winters.The airport's smaller terminal can make navigating departures more manageable, although food choices, airline competition and direct destinations are more limited than at major international facilities.Thunder Bay was not included in CATSA's published July–September 2026 airport-specific security comparison, preventing a direct percentage comparison with larger airports.Its accessibility, relatively straightforward parking and importance to regional travel are strengths, but passengers requiring extensive international connections may need to transfer through another airport..12. Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) — SaskatchewanSaskatoon offers a relatively manageable terminal experience while connecting Saskatchewan travellers with major Canadian destinations and selected international services.Security efficiency was one of its strongest measurable advantages in 2026.According to CATSA, 97.21% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes to begin security screening between July and September, based on a passenger-weighted calculation of the monthly results.The airport recorded 97.7% in July, 97% in August and 96.9% in September, showing relatively consistent performance throughout the summer.Approximately 210,786 passengers and non-passengers were screened during the three-month period, considerably fewer than at Calgary or Toronto Pearson.Saskatoon's quarterly result was 1.21 percentage points above CATSA's national benchmark of 96%.Its smaller scale can make departures more straightforward, while its location within the Saskatoon area provides an alternative to travelling to a larger Prairie hub.However, fewer direct destinations, limited airline competition and a smaller selection of restaurants and shops remain drawbacks.For passengers whose destinations are served directly, Saskatoon's security performance gives it a measurable advantage over several larger Canadian airports..11. Regina International Airport (YQR) — SaskatchewanRegina recorded some of Canada's strongest security screening results during summer 2026, outperforming nearly every major airport included in CATSA's published comparison.Approximately 99.39% of screened passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September, compared with the national benchmark of 96%.Its monthly results were particularly impressive: 99.6% in July, 98.8% in August and 99.8% in September.CATSA recorded 151,736 screenings during the quarter, considerably fewer than at larger hubs such as Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto Pearson.Regina's performance placed it approximately 3.39 percentage points above the national benchmark and 2.18 percentage points ahead of Saskatoon.The airport's smaller terminal and location near the city also offer practical advantages for local travellers, particularly those seeking to avoid the crowds and complicated layouts associated with larger facilities.However, fewer direct flights and a smaller selection of dining, retail and lounge amenities can make the experience less appealing for passengers prioritizing choice.Regina's strong security performance is a significant advantage, but its overall competitiveness depends on whether travellers can find suitable flights without additional connections..10. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) — Nova ScotiaHalifax Stanfield serves as one of Atlantic Canada's most important aviation hubs, connecting travellers across the Maritimes with destinations throughout Canada, the United States and overseas.According to Statistics Canada, the airport welcomed 4,020,914 passengers in 2025, an increase of approximately 4.4% over the previous year's 3.85 million. The growth reflects Halifax's importance as both a regional transportation hub and an international gateway.Security screening was another strength. CATSA recorded that approximately 97% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September 2026, with monthly results of 98.4%, 95.6% and 97.2%. More than 708,000 people were screened during the quarter.However, accessibility is a drawback. Located approximately 35 kilometres from downtown Halifax, the airport requires a considerable journey for city residents. Halifax Transit's Route 320 provides a public transportation connection, but passengers must account for travel time and service schedules.The airport offers a range of restaurants, cafés, shops and passenger services, although its selection is smaller than those found at major international hubs.For Atlantic Canadian travellers, Halifax offers valuable flight connections and relatively efficient security, but its distance from downtown and more limited international network prevent it from competing directly with Canada's largest airports..9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) — British ColumbiaAbbotsford provides an alternative to Vancouver International Airport, particularly for residents of the Fraser Valley who would otherwise need to travel into Metro Vancouver.According to the City of Abbotsford, the airport processed 1,025,655 passengers in 2025, demonstrating the importance of its regional market.Security performance was also strong. Approximately 97.24% of screened passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September 2026, outperforming Vancouver's 95.43% over the same period.CATSA recorded monthly results of 96.5% in July, 97.4% in August and 97.9% in September, suggesting improving screening efficiency throughout the quarter.The airport's smaller terminal and location near Abbotsford make it convenient for Fraser Valley residents, while parking and ground transportation may be easier to manage than travelling into Vancouver.However, its biggest disadvantage is flight availability. Abbotsford offers fewer direct destinations, meaning passengers may need to connect through larger hubs or travel to Vancouver for certain routes.The airport has also been expanding its facilities, with construction beginning on a service centre planned to include electric vehicle charging, a convenience store and two fast-food outlets.Abbotsford is a strong option for travellers whose destinations are served directly, but limited routes and transportation connections remain important considerations..8. Hamilton International Airport (YHM) — OntarioHamilton recorded the strongest security screening performance among the 17 airports monitored by CATSA during summer 2026.Approximately 99.97% of screened passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September, with monthly results of 100%, 99.9% and 100%.The airport processed 103,896 screenings during the quarter, significantly fewer than larger airports such as Toronto Pearson, which handled more than six million.Passenger traffic also increased modestly in 2025. According to airport operator TradePort International, Hamilton welcomed 329,595 passengers, compared with 324,336 in 2024 — growth of approximately 1.6%.The increase followed the introduction of new Porter Airlines services, although passenger volumes remained below the airport's long-term projections.Hamilton offers an alternative for travellers in southern Ontario who want to avoid Pearson's much larger terminals and heavier passenger volumes.However, location matters. Travellers from downtown Toronto may face a substantial journey to Hamilton, potentially offsetting the time saved at security. The airport also has fewer destinations, restaurants and shops than Pearson.Hamilton's nearly perfect security results are difficult to ignore, but its limited flight network and distance from parts of the Greater Toronto Area keep it from placing higher overall..7. Kelowna International Airport (YLW) — British ColumbiaKelowna International Airport experienced a record-breaking year in 2025, welcoming 2,315,432 passengers, according to the City of Kelowna.That represented approximately 8.5% growth over the 2,133,582 passengers recorded in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for air travel to and from the Okanagan.The airport also recorded its busiest December, with more than 220,000 passengers passing through the terminal.Security performance was particularly impressive during the first two months of summer 2026. CATSA reported that 99.5% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes in July, followed by 99.4% in August.However, September's performance declined to 93.2%, bringing the passenger-weighted quarterly result to approximately 97.43%.That still placed Kelowna ahead of larger airports such as Calgary, Vancouver, Montréal and Toronto Pearson.The airport is located approximately 15 kilometres from downtown Kelowna, making it relatively accessible for city residents and surrounding communities. Public transit and ground transportation services are available, although their convenience depends on passengers' starting locations and schedules.Kelowna provides domestic connections and selected international services, along with food, shopping and other terminal amenities.However, its growing passenger volumes also create pressure to expand infrastructure, while fewer direct destinations and potentially higher fares on certain routes remain disadvantages..6. Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW) — OntarioOttawa experienced significant passenger growth in 2025, welcoming 4,866,236 travellers, an increase of approximately 6% compared with 2024.According to the Ottawa International Airport Authority, domestic traffic increased by 6%, international traffic grew by 12%, and travel to and from the United States declined by 2%.The growth in international travel was supported by services to destinations including London and Paris, giving Ottawa passengers additional options without connecting through Toronto or Montréal.Security performance was another advantage. Approximately 98.32% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September 2026.CATSA recorded monthly results of 98.8%, 97.5% and 98.7%, with 624,488 screenings conducted during the quarter.Ottawa also benefits from public transportation access through the city's O-Train network, providing an alternative to taxis and private vehicles.However, its broader international reputation is less impressive. AirHelp placed Ottawa 241st worldwide in its 2026 assessment, reflecting weaker results across the organization's overall criteria.The airport offers restaurants, shops and passenger services, although its selection is smaller than at Toronto Pearson or Vancouver.Ottawa's strong security results, growing international connections and public transit access make it competitive, even if its overall AirHelp performance suggests room for improvement..5. Victoria International Airport (YYJ) — British ColumbiaVictoria International Airport recorded its busiest year since 2018, welcoming 1,986,057 passengers in 2025, an increase of 6.1% over the previous year.According to the Victoria Airport Authority, the airport was Canada's 11th busiest and the third busiest in British Columbia.August 2025 was particularly strong, with more than 227,000 passengers — the highest monthly total in the airport's history.Victoria was served by nine passenger airlines during the year, connecting Vancouver Island with major Canadian cities and selected American and seasonal international destinations.Security screening remained relatively consistent during summer 2026. Approximately 96.70% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September.Monthly results were 97.2% in July, 97.2% in August and 95.6% in September, with nearly 300,000 screenings recorded during the quarter.The airport's smaller terminal offers a manageable departure experience, although its location near Sidney, approximately 25 kilometres from downtown Victoria, means travellers must account for ground transportation.For Vancouver Island residents, flying directly from Victoria can eliminate the need to travel to Vancouver by ferry or connecting flight.However, fewer destinations, a smaller selection of amenities and its distance from downtown remain drawbacks.Victoria's growing passenger numbers, manageable terminal and regional convenience make it one of Canada's stronger smaller airports..4. Calgary International Airport (YYC) — AlbertaCalgary remains one of Canada's busiest aviation hubs, handling approximately 18.8 million passengers in 2025, according to Statistics Canada.Passenger traffic increased by approximately 2% over 2024, reflecting continued demand for domestic and international travel through Alberta's largest airport.Calgary is a major WestJet hub, providing extensive connections across Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico and other international destinations.The airport also improved its standing in AirHelp's 2026 international assessment, climbing 26 positions to 171st worldwide.With an overall score of 7.45 out of 10, Calgary placed third among the Canadian airports evaluated, behind Winnipeg and Edmonton.Security screening was relatively consistent throughout summer 2026. Approximately 96.50% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes, with monthly results of 96.7%, 96.3% and 96.5%.CATSA recorded more than 2.34 million screenings at Calgary during the quarter, substantially more than at most regional airports.The airport offers an extensive selection of restaurants, shops and passenger amenities, although its size can result in longer walks between gates and terminals.Located northeast of downtown Calgary, the airport is accessible by road and Calgary Transit bus services, but it does not have a direct rail connection.Parking, ground transportation and food costs can add to the overall expense of travelling, particularly for families or passengers leaving vehicles at the airport.Calgary's extensive flight network, growing passenger traffic and improving AirHelp ranking make it one of Canada's strongest major airports, although its security performance trails smaller competitors such as Regina, Québec City and Billy Bishop..3. Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) — QuebecQuébec City International Airport welcomed 1,819,553 passengers in 2025, an increase of 4.7% compared with 2024.According to the airport authority, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels, while revenue increased by 14.4% to $101.1 million.The airport also reported net income of $8.8 million, compared with $3.6 million the previous year.Security screening was one of Québec City's strongest advantages in 2026.Approximately 99.43% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September, placing the airport among the country's best-performing facilities for security efficiency.CATSA recorded monthly results of 98.9% in July, 99.6% in August and 99.8% in September, with more than 260,000 screenings conducted during the quarter.Located approximately 15 kilometres from downtown Québec City, the airport offers relatively convenient access for local residents.Its smaller terminal also makes navigating departures more straightforward than at Montréal-Trudeau, while its security performance was considerably stronger during the summer.However, fewer direct international destinations and airline choices mean some travellers must connect through Montréal, Toronto or another major hub.Food and retail amenities are also more limited than at larger airports.For travellers prioritizing efficient security, manageable terminals and convenient regional access, Québec City stands out as one of Canada's strongest performers..2. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) — OntarioBilly Bishop Toronto City Airport offers one of Canada's most distinctive advantages: its location immediately beside downtown Toronto.Unlike Pearson, which requires a journey to the city's northwest, Billy Bishop can be reached from the waterfront through a pedestrian tunnel or ferry connection.A shuttle service also connects the airport with the Union Station area, making it particularly convenient for business travellers and visitors staying downtown.The airport handled approximately 1.7 million passengers in 2025, according to information provided by the Toronto Port Authority to the City of Toronto.That was substantially below its pre-pandemic peak of approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019, reflecting changes in airline operations and passenger demand.Security performance was exceptionally consistent during summer 2026. Approximately 98.64% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes, with monthly results of 98.6%, 98.8% and 98.5%.CATSA recorded 278,867 screenings during the quarter.Billy Bishop also ranked 199th worldwide in AirHelp's 2026 assessment, outperforming Vancouver, Ottawa, Montréal and Toronto Pearson.In March 2026, the airport opened a US preclearance facility, allowing eligible passengers to complete American border processing before departure.However, its smaller runway and operational restrictions limit the types of aircraft and destinations it can serve. Its restaurant, shopping and lounge options are also more limited than at Pearson.For passengers whose routes are available, Billy Bishop's combination of downtown accessibility, efficient security and manageable terminal size makes it one of Canada's most convenient airports..1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) — British ColumbiaVancouver International Airport takes the top position in this preliminary ranking, supported by its extensive international connections, terminal amenities and longstanding reputation for passenger experience.According to Statistics Canada, Vancouver welcomed 26,013,167 passengers in 2025, an increase of approximately 2.7% over the previous year.That made it Canada's second-busiest airport behind Toronto Pearson.International travel was a major contributor to its activity, with more than seven million passengers travelling on routes outside Canada and the United States.Vancouver also received major international recognition in 2026. Skytrax named it North America's best airport and ranked it 10th worldwide. The airport has received the regional title 15 times in 17 years, reflecting its strong reputation for terminal design, service and passenger amenities.Its restaurants, shopping, aboriginal artwork and extensive international connections distinguish it from many other Canadian airports.Transportation access is another significant advantage. Vancouver's Canada Line provides a direct rail connection between the airport and downtown Vancouver, reducing reliance on taxis or highway traffic.However, the airport's security performance was less impressive than its international reputation might suggest.Approximately 95.43% of passengers waited less than 15 minutes between July and September 2026, below the national benchmark of 96%. Monthly results declined from 97.1% in July to 94.5% in August, before improving slightly to 94.7% in September.CATSA recorded more than 3.47 million screenings during the quarter, making Vancouver one of the country's busiest security screening operations.AirHelp also ranked Vancouver 230th worldwide, behind Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Billy Bishop. Those results demonstrate that even Canada's most internationally celebrated airport has operational weaknesses.Vancouver's combination of extensive flight connections, direct rail access, passenger amenities and international recognition makes it a leading contender for Canada's best overall airport.