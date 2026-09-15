Canadian

Canada’s MAID expansion looms over UK assisted suicide defeat

Canada's expansion of medical assistance in dying shows why British lawmakers were right to reject assisted suicide last week, according to Canadian anti-euthanasia advocate Amanda Achtman.
Canada's expansion of medical assistance in dying shows why British lawmakers were right to reject assisted suicide last week, according to Canadian anti-euthanasia advocate Amanda Achtman.Geoff Knight
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Euthanasia
Canpoli
Amanda Achtman
euthanasia Canada
MAID cases in Canada
anti-MAiD advocate
uk maid
maid in the UK
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