CANADA'S MOST WANTED: Who they are and what they're accused of

The Bolo Program has released its newest Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada. These men and women are wanted in connection with some of the country’s most serious crimes, from public shootings and double homicides to drug trafficking and sexual offences.
Police are urging Canadians to be vigilant, reminding the public that more than $500,000 in rewards are available for tips leading to arrests.
Here’s a breakdown of the individuals topping the list with background on their alleged crimes where available:
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charge: Murder
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Wanted for the July 17, 2025 murder of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean outside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. Investigators say Fuentes Gramajo is a member of the Zone 43 street gang, with activity across Ontario, Quebec, and B.C. Police call the brazen daylight shooting a major public safety threat.
Wanted by: Sûreté du Québec
Charge: Drug Trafficking
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Believed to be heavily involved in Quebec’s narcotics trade, Boivin is wanted for trafficking operations linked to organized crime.
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charge: Second-degree Murder
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Wanted for the June 9, 2025 murder of Jordan Thompson in Toronto. Police say McLean is considered armed and dangerous.
Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service
Charge: Murder
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Winnipeg investigators have tied Horimbere to a deadly shooting, though few case specifics have been made public.
Wanted by: Montréal Police Service
Charge: Murder
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Denis is wanted for a Montréal homicide, with limited details available as investigations remain ongoing.
Wanted by: Montréal Police Service
Charge: Murder
Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service
Charge: Murder
Wanted by: York Regional Police
Charge: Murder
Wanted by: Edmonton Police Service
Charge: Murder
Reward: Up to $50,000
Wanted by: Greater Sudbury Police Service
Charge: Murder
Wanted by: Ottawa Police Service
Charge: Murder (x2) & Attempted Murder
Reward: Up to $50,000
Details: Shire is wanted for the 2021 double homicide of brothers Abdulaziz and Mohamed Abdullah in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood. A third man survived the shooting.
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charge: Second-degree Murder
Details: Wanted for the Feb. 5, 2025 murder of Lyle Pounall in Toronto.
Wanted by: Vancouver Police Department
Charge: Conspiracy
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charges: Murder & Attempted Murder
Details: Linked to a May 7, 2024 double shooting in Toronto that killed Trevor John and left another man injured.
Wanted by: OPP ROPE Squad
Charge: Unlawfully at Large
Wanted by: Delta Police Department
Charge: Sexual Interference (victim under 16)
Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service
Charge: Attempted Murder
Wanted by: OPP ROPE Squad
Charge: Unlawfully at Large
Wanted by: Ottawa Police Service
Charge: First-degree Murder
Details: Bakal is wanted for the Jan. 29, 2024 shooting death of Jama Roble in Ottawa. Another man has been charged as an accessory, but Bakal remains at large.
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charge: First-degree Murder
Details: Cuxum is accused in the Oct. 9, 2022 shooting death of Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero in Toronto.
Wanted by: Peel Regional Police
Charge: Murder
Wanted by: Lévis Police Service
Charge: Assault
Wanted by: Toronto Police Service
Charge: First-degree Murder
Details: Wanted in connection with the June 15, 2022 shooting death of Kian Hoseyni.
Wanted by: Calgary Police Service
Charge: Manslaughter
Wanted by: Ontario Provincial Police
Charge: Murder