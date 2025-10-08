CANADA'S MOST WANTED: Who they are and what they're accused of

The Bolo Program has released its newest Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada. These men and women are wanted in connection with some of the country’s most serious crimes, from public shootings and double homicides to drug trafficking and sexual offences.

Police are urging Canadians to be vigilant, reminding the public that more than $500,000 in rewards are available for tips leading to arrests.

Here’s a breakdown of the individuals topping the list with background on their alleged crimes where available: