CANADA'S MOST WANTED: Who they are and what they're accused of

Bolo press conference with cops wearing spoof mugshots of the accusedScreenshot: Youtube
The Bolo Program has released its newest Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada. These men and women are wanted in connection with some of the country’s most serious crimes, from public shootings and double homicides to drug trafficking and sexual offences.

Police are urging Canadians to be vigilant, reminding the public that more than $500,000 in rewards are available for tips leading to arrests.

Here’s a breakdown of the individuals topping the list with background on their alleged crimes where available:

1. Bryan Fuentes Gramajo

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

  • Reward: Up to $100,000

  • Details: Wanted for the July 17, 2025 murder of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean outside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. Investigators say Fuentes Gramajo is a member of the Zone 43 street gang, with activity across Ontario, Quebec, and B.C. Police call the brazen daylight shooting a major public safety threat.

Bryan Fuentes Gramajo
Bryan Fuentes GramajoPhoto credit: TPS

2. All Boivin

  • Wanted by: Sûreté du Québec

  • Charge: Drug Trafficking

  • Reward: Up to $100,000

  • Details: Believed to be heavily involved in Quebec’s narcotics trade, Boivin is wanted for trafficking operations linked to organized crime.

All Boivin
All BoivinPhoto credit: Sûreté du Québec

3. Tamah McLean

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charge: Second-degree Murder

  • Reward: Up to $100,000

  • Details: Wanted for the June 9, 2025 murder of Jordan Thompson in Toronto. Police say McLean is considered armed and dangerous.

Tamah Mclean
Tamah McleanPhoto credit: TPS

4. Tresor Horimbere

  • Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

  • Reward: Up to $100,000

  • Details: Winnipeg investigators have tied Horimbere to a deadly shooting, though few case specifics have been made public.

Tresor Horimbere
Tresor HorimberePhoto credit: Bolo

5. Dylan Denis

  • Wanted by: Montréal Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

  • Reward: Up to $100,000

  • Details: Denis is wanted for a Montréal homicide, with limited details available as investigations remain ongoing.

Dylan Denis
Dylan DenisImage credit: SPVM

6. Pierry Philogène

  • Wanted by: Montréal Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

Pierry Philogene
Pierry PhilogeneImage credit: Sûreté du Québec

7. Chad Dandan

  • Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

Chad Dandan
Chad DandanImage credit: Winnepeg.ca

8. Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone

  • Wanted by: York Regional Police

  • Charge: Murder

Image credit: YRP

9. Saed Osman

  • Wanted by: Edmonton Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

  • Reward: Up to $50,000

Image credit: EPS

10. Noah Singh

  • Wanted by: Greater Sudbury Police Service

  • Charge: Murder

Image credit: GSP

11. Mohamed Shire

  • Wanted by: Ottawa Police Service

  • Charge: Murder (x2) & Attempted Murder

  • Reward: Up to $50,000

  • Details: Shire is wanted for the 2021 double homicide of brothers Abdulaziz and Mohamed Abdullah in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood. A third man survived the shooting.

Image credit: Bolo

12. Dellano Robertson-Berry

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charge: Second-degree Murder

  • Details: Wanted for the Feb. 5, 2025 murder of Lyle Pounall in Toronto.

Image credit: TPS

13. Omid Mashinchi

  • Wanted by: Vancouver Police Department

  • Charge: Conspiracy

Image credit: VPS

14. Adrian Walker

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charges: Murder & Attempted Murder

  • Details: Linked to a May 7, 2024 double shooting in Toronto that killed Trevor John and left another man injured.

Image credit: Bolo

15. Nicholas Singh

  • Wanted by: OPP ROPE Squad

  • Charge: Unlawfully at Large

16. Gurkirat Singh

  • Wanted by: Delta Police Department

  • Charge: Sexual Interference (victim under 16)

Image credit: DPD

17. Yusuf Ali

  • Wanted by: Winnipeg Police Service

  • Charge: Attempted Murder

Image credit: Winnipeg Police

18. Joshua Grey

  • Wanted by: OPP ROPE Squad

  • Charge: Unlawfully at Large

Image credit: Crime Stoppers

19. Gibriil Bakal

  • Wanted by: Ottawa Police Service

  • Charge: First-degree Murder

  • Details: Bakal is wanted for the Jan. 29, 2024 shooting death of Jama Roble in Ottawa. Another man has been charged as an accessory, but Bakal remains at large.

Image credit: OPS

20. Cristian Cuxum

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charge: First-degree Murder

  • Details: Cuxum is accused in the Oct. 9, 2022 shooting death of Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero in Toronto.

Image credit: TPS

21. Dharam Dhaliwal

  • Wanted by: Peel Regional Police

  • Charge: Murder

Image credit: PRP

22. Tommy Bernier-Thibault

  • Wanted by: Lévis Police Service

  • Charge: Assault

Image credit: Quebec's most wanted fugitives

23. Kiarash Parzham

  • Wanted by: Toronto Police Service

  • Charge: First-degree Murder

  • Details: Wanted in connection with the June 15, 2022 shooting death of Kian Hoseyni.

Image credit: TPS

24. Talal Amer

  • Wanted by: Calgary Police Service

  • Charge: Manslaughter

Image credit: Bolo

25. Danick Miguel Bourgeois

  • Wanted by: Ontario Provincial Police

  • Charge: Murder

Image credit: Bolo
