Canada’s plastics rules now include workplace dental floss tracking

Ottawa’s Federal Plastics Registry will require industrial facilities to report workplace disposal of single use hygiene plastics including items such as dental floss and disposable razors, according to federal guidance documents.

The reporting system overseen by Environment and Climate Change Canada will begin phasing in requirements starting in 2025 with additional categories added through 2027.

Under the framework organizations must record the type quantity and fate of plastics used on their premises including whether they are recycled incinerated composted or sent to landfill.