Canada’s plastics rules now include workplace dental floss tracking

Ottawa’s Federal Plastics Registry will require industrial facilities to report workplace disposal of single use hygiene plastics including items such as dental floss and disposable razors, according to federal guidance documents.
The reporting system overseen by Environment and Climate Change Canada will begin phasing in requirements starting in 2025 with additional categories added through 2027.
Under the framework organizations must record the type quantity and fate of plastics used on their premises including whether they are recycled incinerated composted or sent to landfill.
The regulations apply to facilities handling more than 1000 kilograms of plastic per year. While much of the registry focuses on industrial categories such as packaging electronic equipment and agricultural materials it also includes single use products located in workplaces such as hygiene supplies in lunchrooms washrooms and remote work camps. The rules specify reporting by resin category and product type.
The requirement drew renewed attention after policy analyst Heather Exner Pirot highlighted examples from government documents showing that items like floss picks and personal grooming plastics fall under the reporting scope for industrial commercial and institutional settings.
Her comments prompted discussion about the administrative implications for sectors such as oil and gas where large workforce accommodations are common.
The federal government states the registry is intended to improve national data on plastic use and disposal.
Officials argue that consistent reporting across jurisdictions will help track progress toward waste reduction and support the development of circular economy systems.
The registry does not replace existing provincial extended producer responsibility reporting but operates alongside it with federal data intended to provide national comparability.
Critics in industry and business groups have raised questions about reporting complexity potential cost impacts and the practicality of monitoring small scale disposables used by workers.
However the government has said the phased timeline is meant to allow businesses to adapt and that guidance materials including calculation tools and supplier templates are being provided.
The implementation comes as Canada continues to rank low among G7 countries in productivity growth. OECD figures show Canada’s labour productivity increased an average of 0.8% annually between 2010 and 2023 a trend some observers connect to increasing regulatory compliance demands.
The government has indicated that further changes or adjustments to reporting categories may be considered as consultations continue and data collection begins.