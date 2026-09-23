Canadian

Canada's population growth rate slows to levels not seen since the First World War, Alberta sees growth 3x the national rate

Stats Canada credits 'changes in international migration' as reason for Canada's population rate decline, with immigration numbers continuing to trend downwards
A crowd of people outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto
A crowd of people outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre in TorontoBy Vlad Podvorny from Wikipedia
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Stats Canada
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Canadian population
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Immigration rate
Alberta population
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