Canada’s Ukraine aid tops $26.7 billion with another $925 million gift

Canada’s total commitment to Ukraine has surpassed $26.7 billion after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced an additional $925 million in military assistance during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday.The new package includes $475 million for ammunition, nearly $400 million to build 35 Canadian-made armoured vehicles and $50 million for critical technology and engineering equipment.The latest announcement raises Canada’s total pledged support for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion to more than $26.7 billion, based on previously announced federal commitments.“Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and pursue a just and lasting peace,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.The announcement forms part of Canada’s previously pledged $2.8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine this year.Carney also confirmed Canada is extending Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces training mission for Ukrainian troops, until 2029..The two leaders discussed expanding defence cooperation, including jointly developing drone technology, an area where Ottawa said Ukraine has developed world-leading expertise.Carney also welcomed Ukraine’s support for the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, an international initiative intended to attract investment into Allied defence production.The prime minister said Canada would continue supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, particularly in energy and infrastructure, while maintaining sanctions and accountability measures against Russia.In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy thanked Canada for what he described as “a very strong package worth 900 million dollars.”.“First and foremost, we’re ensuring there’s more air defense,” Zelenskyy wrote.“Protecting lives is the top priority, and Russia’s strikes with ballistic missiles, other rockets, and drones – this is terror that we must overcome together with our partners.”He also confirmed the two countries are preparing what he called a “Drone Deal” to jointly develop military drone capabilities.“This isn’t just about drones, but also about a system of new and effective security, real tools proven by this war,” Zelenskyy said.The Ukrainian president added Canada has invited Ukraine to become a founding member of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, which he said will help finance defence-industrial production and technologies tested under combat conditions.Carney and Zelenskyy agreed to remain in regular contact as NATO leaders continue meetings in Ankara.