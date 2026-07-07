Canadian

Canada’s Ukraine aid tops $26.7 billion with another $925 million gift

Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax.
Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax. CBC screenshot
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Canada
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada foreign policy Ukraine
Canada Ukraine aid
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