Canadian Anti-Hate Network chair says it is too busy for Hamas

Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) Chair Bernie Farber said it is unequipped to document pro-Hamas sentiments increasing in Canada. “Dear #cdnmedia and journos in #cdnmedia [you know who you are], Shame on you for having platformed and quoted @berniefarber over the years,” tweeted former Prime Minister’s Office chief of staff Norman Spector on Monday..While the CAHN has not spoken against Hamas, Farber justified it by saying it “focuses on the extreme right.” “That is what it does,” he said. “I wish we had the resources to do more.” However, he said it does not. Farber was responding to Winston Wilmont Vice-President, Strategic Communications and Development Ariella Kimmel blasting him for the CAHN not investigating Hamas. “I know your views because I’ve grown up knowing you,” said Kimmel. “But it’s not just me calling this out.” The CAHN alleged in September between 10% to 15% of Canadians are conspiracy theorists. READ MORE: Canadian Anti-Hate Network claims 6 million Canadians conspiracy theoristsIt said it believes it needs additional financial support to combat those who aim to “do away with our liberal democracy.” “We believe 10% to 15% of Canadians are consuming far-right content and believe in one or more far-right conspiracy theories,” it said.