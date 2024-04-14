Canadian Armed Forces weakened by resignations, low enlistment

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is becoming less armed due to resignations and low enlistment rates, says a Department of National Defence (DND) briefing note.The DND says the CAF is more than 25% below it's 'target rate' with new recruits averaging just 7,600 a year, according to Blacklock's Reporter.“This is a challenging economic time for the Canadian Armed Forces,” said the December 7 note Supplementary Estimates (B). “We are focused on targeted retention, especially for specialized technicians, to provide immediate support to critical military capabilities that are most impacted by personnel shortages.”The regular CAF targeted strength was 71,500. "Current force strength is approximately 63,000,” said Supplementary Estimates. Of those only 52,707 are fully-trained, it added, 26% below target.Current personnel numbered 28,589 in the Army, 15,553 in the Air Force and 8,575 in the Navy. Reserves were also below target. The DND counted 22,000 reservists nationwide compared to a target of 30,000.The figures follow a report last August 29 that warned of a “personnel crisis” especially in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). “The RCAF is experiencing a personnel crisis linked to both recruitment and retention,” said the report Evaluation Of Ready Air And Space Forces. “There are vacancies in a number of key occupations across the RCAF.”“Why it matters?” asked Evaluation. “A shortage of RCAF personnel risks the ability to prepare for and to meet the air and space personnel readiness requirements both now and in the future.”On November 1 2023, Defence Minister Bill Blair told Senate Question Period the army, navy and air force were shrinking. “There is a real challenge in the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Blair. “Over the last three years we’ve actually seen greater attrition, more people leaving the forces than the Canadian Armed Forces has been able to recruit.”“I think that may be the greatest challenge I face as the new defence minister, to do everything I can to support the Armed Forces in their efforts to recruit the talent we need and just as importantly to retain the excellent people they already have.” “I have asked them to look very carefully at some of the impediments to recruitment and how long things have taken.”“Does your biggest concern lie in recruitment?” asked Senator Tony Loffreda (QC). “My concern is not only for recruitment, because we have to get the best talent coming in the door, but I am also concerned about retention because we have extraordinary men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces,” replied Blair. “I want to make sure we provide them with the appropriate support.”The military in 2022 announced it would accept landed immigrants on the promise of speedier processing of citizenship applications. “What we have not yet seen is a commensurate increase in the number of people,” said Blair.