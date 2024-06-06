Canadian Cancer Society apologizes for not referring to cervix as 'front hole'

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) said many transgender men and non-binary people disapprove of using words such as cervix. The CCS said in a memo obtained by True North on Wednesday it was sorry for using the word cervix, as transgender men and non-binary people “may prefer other words such as ‘front hole.’” “We recognize the limitations of the words we’ve used while also acknowledging the need for simplicity,” said the CCS. “Another reason we use words like ‘cervix’ is to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too.”It started off by saying transgender and non-binary people encounter serious barriers to accessing healthcare and are less inclined than cisgender ones to have cancer screenings done. “Barriers that can make participating in cancer screening challenging for people in the trans community include transphobia and discrimination, limited healthcare provider knowledge about issues affecting trans people (such as gender dysphoria), a lack of trans-specific resources, and concerns about physical and emotional safety,” it said. “But getting screened for cancer is an important part of regular medical care for everyone because the earlier cancer is found, the better the outcome and treatment options will be.”It said anyone with a cervix can get cervical cancer. Almost all cervical cancers stem from HPV infection. If people’s medical records indicate they are men, it pointed out they might not get cervical cancer screening reminders. In response, they should talk to their healthcare providers about screening. If people have a cervix and engage in sexual contact with anyone, they should start having routine Pap tests once they turn 25 years old. They will need Pap tests every three years or as recommended by healthcare providers whether or not they are taking testosterone. Cervical cancer screening needs depend on people’s medical history and if they have had various surgeries. If people have never engaged in sexual contact, they do not need it. The CCS concluded by saying people’s healthcare provider “should help you understand the benefits and limitations of cancer screening.”“They should affirm your gender and perform any tests in a way that reduces your discomfort and any feelings of gender dysphoria you may have as much as possible,” it said.