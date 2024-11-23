Canadian Cancer Society's government-funded lobbying raises questions

While receiving tens of millions in federal funding, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has taken strong stances against a proposed tobacco settlement and nicotine pouches, highlighting the organization's complex role as both a government funding recipient and an active lobbyist.Financial records reveal that CCS received $20.3 million in government funding during fiscal 2024, accounting for 11% of its total revenue. This pattern of funding has persisted in recent years, with $17.3 million (11%) received in 2023 and $24.1 million (15%) in 2022.CCS recently stepped up its advocacy efforts in several areas. In addition to criticizing the proposed tobacco settlement, the society has actively lobbied federal officials to implement stricter regulations on nicotine pouches, which are oral products that deliver nicotine without tobacco.The CCS has specifically targeted Imperial Tobacco, which manufactures Zonnic, the only legally available nicotine pouch in Canada..France to ban nicotine pouches.“Federal restrictions on the sale and marketing of nicotine pouches will help prevent nicotine addiction among youth and protect them from tobacco industry marketing strategies,” said Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst at CCS. “We need to ensure the dramatic rise in youth vaping does not happen all over again.”After Health Minister Mark Holland announced new restrictions on nicotine pouches, which can only be sold by pharmacies, the CCS praised the move..Health Minister provides no evidence to support nicotine pouch restrictions.“These new measures put an end to the easy access young people have had to a very addictive substance,” said Cunningham. “These restrictions will help protect youth from tobacco industry marketing and from nicotine addiction. We must avoid a repeat of the experience that has seen a dramatic increase in youth vaping.”“We support Minister Holland’s actions in response to the marketing behaviour of Imperial Tobacco,” adds Cunningham. “The tobacco industry cannot be allowed to addict a new generation of kids to nicotine, a highly addictive drug.”.Illegal nicotine pouches thrive in Minister Holland’s backyard.CCS’s criticism of the proposed tobacco settlement further demonstrates its willingness to lobby the government despite relying on public funds. The organization claims the $32.5 billion settlement with tobacco companies fails to address key public health concerns, particularly in reducing smoking rates."The approach in the proposed settlement falls massively short and fails to protect the future health of Canadians properly," said Cunningham in a statement released in October.The settlement includes $24.7 billion for provinces and territories, $4.1 billion for Quebec class action plaintiffs, $2.5 billion for individual compensation outside Quebec, and $1 billion for a new foundation. However, the foundation's mandate explicitly prevents it from engaging in tobacco reduction measures..Convenience store chains challenge Health Canada's new nicotine pouch restrictions.This restriction has become a major point of contention. The CCS argues that the foundation should be permitted to fund smoking cessation initiatives, awareness campaigns, and public health programs, which are currently forbidden under the settlement terms.The organization draws unfavourable comparisons to similar settlements in the United States from the 1990s, which totalled US$245.5 billion and included provisions for tobacco reduction programs, marketing restrictions, and public disclosure of industry documents.The society maintains that its advocacy work remains independent of government influence despite the funding relationship. Its mission statement emphasizes "transformative advocacy" alongside research and support services as core organizational priorities..Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.Recent data cited by the CCS indicates tobacco use remains a significant public health concern in Canada, causing 46,000 deaths annually. Approximately 3.6 million Canadians still smoke, representing 11.4% of the adult population.Since the 1990s, the organization has supported legal action against tobacco companies, viewing litigation as a tool for reducing tobacco use. The current settlement amount falls significantly short of the more than $500 billion originally sought by provinces in their lawsuits.Beyond the tobacco settlement debate and nicotine pouch regulation efforts, the Canadian Cancer Society continues its work in cancer research funding, patient support services, and public education programs. These activities align with its mandate to improve outcomes for cancer patients while advocating for stronger public health policies.The CCS's positions on the tobacco settlement and nicotine pouches highlight broader questions about the role of publicly funded organizations in advocacy work. As both a funding recipient and a government critic, the CCS sheds light on the intricate relationships between non-profit organizations and the governments they rely on for financial support and aspire to influence.