Canadian

Canadian defence exports to Poland surge 319%

There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.
There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.Courtesy of Master Sailor Dan Bard, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, CAF.
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