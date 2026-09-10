Canadian defence exports to Poland surge 319%

OTTAWA — Canadian military exports to Poland surged 319% last year to nearly $217 million as the Carney government looks to expand Canada's defence industry and deepen military and trade ties with Europe.Global Affairs Canada said Thursday that Canadian military goods and technology exports to Poland reached $216.8 million in 2025, making the country Canada's fourth-largest military export market worldwide and second-largest in Europe.The growth comes as Canada served as the lead nation at this week's International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, one of Europe's largest defence trade shows.International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Defence Minister David McGuinty attended the exhibition, where more than 20 memorandums of understanding were signed to support future defence industry collaboration.Canadian defence exports to Europe increased 56% over the last year, according to Global Affairs Canada."Over 200 Canadian companies joined us at MSPO in Poland, our largest ever delegation, in a market where our defence exports have grown over 300%," Sidhu said."I saw firsthand how CAE, a company that supports over 4,500 jobs here in Canada, is partnering with WB Group to unlock new opportunities in Poland as we grow our presence here."Sidhu said the government expects growth in the defence sector to help diversify Canadian trade and create "125,000 more jobs for Canadians over the next decade.".More than 200 Canadian organizations and nearly 500 delegates attended the exhibition, which the government described as Canada's largest defence and security business mission worldwide and the largest Canadian business delegation ever sent to Poland.Twenty Canadian economic development organizations also participated in more than 200 pre-arranged meetings with international companies."Canada's defence industry is central to our security, our sovereignty and our economic strength," McGuinty said."At MSPO, we are showing our Allies that Canada is ready to do more: to build more at home, deepen industrial cooperation and deliver the capabilities our collective defence demands."McGuinty also signed a renewed Defence Cooperation Agreement with Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz during the visit. The agreement expands cooperation on defence industry development, military training and shared strategic priorities.The European defence push coincides with another major announcement Thursday in Calgary, where Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed what Carney called a "Hundred Year Partnership" between Canada and Ukraine.The agreement is intended to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, reconstruction, energy, critical minerals and technology as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.Carney also announced a $350-million package to purchase air-defence interceptors for Ukraine through a U.S.-led weapons procurement program."As Russia escalates its barbaric aerial warfare indiscriminately targeting civilian populations, Ukraine's air defences are critical," Carney said Thursday.Canada has committed more than $25.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including $8.5 billion in military assistance.Carney also said Canada intends to dramatically expand domestic drone manufacturing, building the capacity to produce millions of drones within two years.One-third of those Canadian-made drones would be directed to Ukraine, according to the prime minister. Canada and Ukraine also plan greater cooperation on drones, counter-drone technology and ammunition."Ukrainians helped build Canada, and Canadians will help rebuild Ukraine," Carney said.Canada's push into the Polish defence market is part of the government's broader Defence Industrial Strategy and an effort to expand Canadian access to European military procurement.The growth also follows Western Standard interviews with defence industry representatives at CANSEC in Ottawa earlier this year, where several industry figures praised the Liberal government's increased focus on defence spending and procurement.