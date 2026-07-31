Canadian

Canadian economy posts better-than-expected numbers in Q2, boosted by oil and gas industry

Oil and gas helps bump Canadian GDP growth in the second quarter of 2026 as Canadian economy posts bullish numbers amid ongoing trade war with US
Natural gas pipeline
Natural gas pipelineCourtesy of Enbridge
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Oil And Gas
Stats Canada
Canadian Economy
US-Canada trade war
Canada economic growth
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