Canadian government bans elephant ivory, rhino horn trade

The Canadian government has halted the domestic trade of elephant ivory and rhino horns and imports of hunting trophies containing these parts. “Our government is committed to protecting, conserving and enhancing the world’s biodiversity, including reversing the global decline in elephant and rhinoceros populations,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault in a press release. “By strengthening Canada’s response to wildlife trafficking, we will enforce practical solutions that effectively address the illegal ivory trade and support species conservation.”Guilbeault said Canadians “overwhelmingly support stricter controls, and the Government of Canada is delivering.”Humane Society International/Canada (HSIC) acknowledged these measures fulfill a 2021 ministerial mandate and are a critical step in protecting elephants. The move followed a seven-year campaign by HSIC and has overwhelming support from leading conservationists, animal protection groups, African countries and prominent Canadians. When it comes to the African elephant population, it said it has declined by 96% over the last century. Scientists have warned elephants and many rhino species could become extinct in the next few decades without global intervention to disincentivize poachers. HSIC campaigns manager Kelly Butler acknowledged elephant and rhino populations “have been decimated by global trade in their body parts, and poaching causes considerable suffering to these incredible animals.”“In banning trade in elephant ivory and rhino horn, the Canadian government has shown considerable leadership and reflected the will of Canadians and the vast majority of African nations holding elephant populations,” said Butler. “At last, Canadians can rest assured that our country is doing our part to ensure these majestic animals have a future.”Kenyan biologist and leading elephant conservationist Winnie Kiiru said she was excited Canada has enacted these restrictions to safeguard elephant and rhino populations. “As a conservationist working on the ground in Kenya, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of poaching and trophy hunting on African elephant and rhino populations,” said Kiiru. “We need countries around the world to act now in order to protect these amazing animals, and Canada’s actions send an important message: ivory belongs to elephants.”