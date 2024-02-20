Canadian

Canadian government donates 800 drones to Ukraine

Bill Blair announcement
Bill Blair announcement Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Money
Canadian Government
Angus Reid Institute
Ukraine
James Maloney
Bill Blair
Bardish Chagger
Drones
Russia-Ukraine war
Teledyne

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news