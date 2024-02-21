Canadian government makes settlement offer in vaccine death case

Justice Canada said it would try to discontinue New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman’s lawsuit against the federal government for his son Sean’s vaccine death. However, the Canadian government expressed interest in making an offer to Dan. “We have obtained instructions to bring a motion to strike the claims on the grounds set out above,” said a Justice Canada lawyer in a letter to Dan’s lawyer. “However, prior to doing so, and in an effort to resolve this matter amicably without the need of filing and speaking to a motion to strike, the Defendants are offering to waive costs and disbursements in exchange for the Plaintiff’s execution of a full and final release and a Notice of Discontinuance.” Dan was denied money from the Vaccine Injury Support Program in March, but Sean had died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. READ MORE: Ontario man whose son died after COVID vaccine denied compensation“My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine and he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions,” he said. Sean took the COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed to play hockey. Dan said he took his son to the emergency room four days after his first dose because he had brown circles around his eyes, a rash on his face, and pain in his right shoulder. The Justice Canada lawyer said the lawsuit had no reasonable prospect of success. Specifically, he alleged the claim for negligence “has no reasonable prospect of success because no private law duty of care exists in these circumstances.” Additionally, he said the claim for malfeasance in public office has no reasonable prospect of success because Dan did not provide sufficient facts and particulars indicating the Canadian government acted with malice, bad faith or reckless disregard when it communicated about the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines. When it comes to the claim for fraud and deceit, the Justice Canada lawyer pointed out he failed to provide sufficient facts and particulars it made false representations about the vaccines. “Accordingly, the Plaintiff’s allegations of negligence, misfeasance in public office, and fraud and deceit against the Defendants are doomed to fail,” he said. Dan responded by asking the Canadian government if it thought it could scare him. “GFY (Go f*ck yourself),” he said. .Dan invited people to support his fundraiser, Answers For Sean, in August so he could sue the Canadian government after Sean died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. READ MORE: Ontario man launches fundraiser for lawsuit over son’s vaccine death“Together, we can stand as a united community to challenge the federal government and demand accountability for vaccine-related deaths,” said Answers For Sean. The crowdfunding page has raised $110,650 as of Wednesday. With these donations, they were made by 1,485 people.