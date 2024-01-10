Canadian government selects new government house leader

Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon (Gatineau, QC) said he was honoured to be brought into cabinet to become the new government house leader. “A first for the Gatineau riding,” tweeted MacKinnon..As government house leader, MacKinnon said he will be responsible for managing the business of the House of Commons and the legislative agenda. He pledged to do his best to fulfill these duties. While becoming government house leader was exciting, he admitted he was “particularly proud that the first MP from the Gatineau riding is joining the Cabinet, and I will continue to represent Gatineau and the Outaouais with the same passion that has driven me since I was first elected.”Former government house leader Karina Gould said she decided to step away because she was having a baby. “Today, I officially go on Maternity leave from my duties as Government House Leader until July 31st,” said Gould..Gould thanked MacKinnon for taking on her role during her maternity leave. While she will be away, she said she knows he is “going to be fantastic leading our outstanding team in the House.”Despite being on maternity leave, she said she will continue her MP work remotely, voting and participating in caucus and cabinet meetings on a reduced schedule.