Canadian housing markets show regional diversity

Canada’s largest housing markets rode a seesaw in August, with some up and some down, according to a new RBC Economics report.

"Diverging regional trends continued for Canada’s housing markets in August," says Rachel Battaglia, an economist at RBC. "Calgary and Edmonton are cooling, but relative strength from population growth should provide some support to demand."

"British Columbia remains the weakest region. Vancouver and the Fraser Valley continue experiencing price declines, albeit at a slower pace," added Battaglia. "Ontario markets showed mixed momentum, and Montreal faces persistent affordability challenges, though expanding inventory may help ease conditions as tightening occurs elsewhere."

Battaglia says uncertainty is holding buyers back.

"Confidence remains fragile and unevenly distributed, with stimulative measures and accumulated demand providing some offset to broader headwinds," she says. "We expect the uneven recovery to persist through year-end as regional affordability gaps and structural dynamics evolve at different speeds."

Here are Battaglia's overviews of Canada's four largest housing markets.

Calgary

Resales slipped more than 9% seasonally adjusted from July, erasing earlier summer gains and returning resales to spring levels, inching closing its 10-year average.