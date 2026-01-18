Canadian housing markets slowed in December

December is traditionally a slow month for home sales in Canada, and a new report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) shows December 2025 followed the trend, with national sales dropping 2.7% from November.

Total sales across the country hit 470,314 homes in 2025, down 1.9% from 2024’s total, during a year when buyers moved to the sidelines in the first quarter due to US tariffs and then returned to markets mid-year, but went back to the sidelines to end 2025 , says Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

“There doesn’t appear to have been much rhyme or reason to the month-over month decline in home sales in December, which was simply the result of coincident but seemingly unrelated slowdowns in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal,” says Cathcart.

“For that reason, it would be prudent for market observers to resist the temptation to trace a line from the end of 2025 into 2026. Rather, we continue to expect sales to move higher again as we get closer to the spring, rejoining the upward trend that was observed throughout the spring, summer, and early fall of last year.”