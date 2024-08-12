Canadian Human Rights Commission head resigns over anti-Israel comments

Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) Chief Commissioner Birju Dattani said he has agreed to resign from his position effective Monday over his anti-Israel remarks. It came before he even started the job.However, Dattani said he will “remain a steadfast believer in the Commission’s work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy.”“The Minister has provided a copy of the investigation report to me by letter dated July 31, 2024,” said Dattani in a Monday LinkedIn post. “The investigation report must be read in conjunction with my submissions dated Aug. 1, 2024, which my counsel and I provided to the Minister’s office.”The Conservatives said in June the Canadian government has appointed a person with a concerning record to lead the CHRC. READ MORE: Conservatives call for Canadian Human Rights Commission appointment to be investigatedMedia reports revealed Dattani participated in an anti-Israel protest following the death of a senior Hamas terrorist, shared a platform with radical extremists opposing Israel’s existence, and posted content comparing Israelis to Nazis. “This track record should immediately disqualify someone from being appointed to a government position, let alone being appointed to a position whose purpose is to defend human rights,” said the Conservatives..Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani said Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP had been conducting a fact-finding review into allegations about Dattani. “I have reviewed the fact-finding report,” said Virani. “Based on the findings that the report contains, I wish to inform you that I have significant concerns related to your candour during the process that led to your appointment.” Over the coming days, Virani said he intends to consider what steps are appropriate to take to respond to the concerns raised by the report, including whether or not it might be necessary to have him removed from the CHRC. He added he understands he was provided with the detailed particulars and documentation through his counsel in advance of his meeting with Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti. Dattani confirmed this investigation was commenced because of complaints raised about his ability to do his job. “As I understand it, there were certain organizations who took the position that perhaps I was biased towards certain groups i.e. the Jewish community,” he said. “I understand why the Attorney General of Canada would think it prudent to investigate those complaints, given the incredibly important role of the Human Rights Commissioner of this country.” While he appreciates the concerns, he said any allegation he has a bias against Jews is meritless. In fact, Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti said it could not find any evidence he harboured or has harboured any beliefs that would be characterized as antisemitic or has demonstrated any bias towards Jews or Israelis in his scholarship. Dattani said in June he was being targeted with unfounded allegations he is antisemitic. READ MORE: Canadian Human Rights Commission head stands by his recordIn response, he said he stands by his record. “My professional journey spans decades teaching international law, working with partners such as the United Nations, and serving as the Executive Director at the Yukon Human Rights Commission,” he said.