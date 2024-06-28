Canadian Human Rights Commission head stands by his record

Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) Chief Commissioner Birju Dattani said he is being targeted with unfounded allegations he is antisemitic. In response, Dattani said he stands by his record. “My professional journey spans decades teaching international law, working with partners such as the United Nations, and serving as the Executive Director at the Yukon Human Rights Commission,” said Dattani in a Thursday LinkedIn post. “I am confident that the investigation will vindicate my longstanding commitment to human rights.” .Although he issued an apology, he said it “was an expression of empathy for those who have been distressed by these unfounded allegations.” Dattani concluded by saying Canada “is a beautiful place, full of people who can see the difference between truth and misinformation, and we all have a role to play to continue to make this a better place for all people.” “I intend to continue on with that path,” he said. The Conservatives said on Wednesday the Canadian government has appointed a person with a concerning record to lead the CHRC. READ MORE: Conservatives call for Canadian Human Rights Commission appointment to be investigatedMedia reports revealed Dattani participated in an anti-Israel protest following the death of a senior Hamas terrorist, shared a platform with radical extremists opposing Israel’s existence, and posted content comparing Israelis to Nazis. “This track record should immediately disqualify someone from being appointed to a government position, let alone being appointed to a position whose purpose is to defend human rights,” said the Conservatives.