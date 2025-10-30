Canadian military chief apologizes for 'history of systematic racism and discrimination'

The head of Canada’s military, Gen. Jennie Carignan, issued a formal apology on Thursday to members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for what she described as the institution’s long history of racism and discrimination.Speaking in Ottawa, the Chief of the Defence Staff delivered an emotional address to personnel, acknowledging the harm caused by systemic inequities within the ranks. “To every member who has faced discrimination, I am deeply sorry,” Carignan said, her voice breaking during the speech..Carignan called the apology an important milestone, but emphasized that it marks only one step in a much longer process toward building a more inclusive and accountable military culture.“This is not the end of our work — it is a beginning,” she said. “Racism and harassment have no place in the Canadian Armed Forces.”The apology fulfills part of the requirements from a class-action settlement involving current and former CAF members who alleged systemic racism within the institution..Under the settlement agreement, the military committed to formally acknowledging its history and taking concrete steps to prevent future discrimination.Planning for the apology began in September 2024 and was originally scheduled for March of this year.The event was delayed after officials reassessed the communications strategy and timing in light of other national developments.Carignan also made clear that there would be no tolerance for backlash against ongoing equity and inclusion efforts within the forces. “This work is essential to our credibility, our unity, and our operational strength,” she said.The Canadian Armed Forces has faced growing scrutiny in recent years for its handling of internal misconduct and discrimination cases. The institution has pledged a range of reforms aimed at rebuilding trust and ensuring fair treatment for all service members.