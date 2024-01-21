Canadian military recruitment program for immigrants finds few applicants

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said a program to recruit immigrants has seen only 77 applicants succeed at enlisting to date, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Between Nov. 1, 2022 and Nov. 24, 2023, the Canadian Armed Forces received 21,472 applications from permanent residents,” said the CAF in a briefing note. “Seventy-seven permanent residents have been enrolled.”While thousands of immigrants applied, the CAF said they faced lengthy security checks. It rewrote regulations in 2022 to permit landed immigrants to enlist as soldiers, sailors and air crew to obtain speedier citizenship. It called the processing of applications “a challenging and time-consuming process, which we are trying to expedite.”“There are important and necessary measures which need to be completed such as security checks and medical evaluations,” it said. “As well, the validation of security clearances generally takes longer for permanent residents.”With the CAF recruiting group, it admitted it accepts trained applicants from foreign militaries. These applicants include pilots, logistics and infantry officers and other skilled professionals who might become enrolled if they have permanent resident status in Canada.“This enables other permanent residents who meet the same criteria as Canadian citizens to enroll in the Canadian Armed Forces as new recruits or officer cadets,” it said. The CAF turned to foreigners’ enlistment amid sharp declines in Canadians' enlistment, which fell 35% in 2022 from 8,069 to 5,242 people. Defence Minister Bill Blair said in November more soldiers, sailors and aircrew were leaving the CAF faster than can be replaced with new recruits.READ MORE: Blair warns Canadian Armed Forces shrinkingThis is happening when there are a great deal of priorities such as conflicts in Israel and Ukraine and domestic search and rescue operations.“There is a real challenge in the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Blair.